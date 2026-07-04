Oman agrees to work with France and UK on keeping key oil shipping lane open

Oman has agreed to work with Britain and France to make sure the Strait of Hormuz remains open, Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron said.

The major shipping lane, through which a fifth of the world’s oil flows, was blockaded at the height of the war between Iran, the US and Israel, driving up global fuel prices.

It has been re-opened as part of the fragile ceasefire between Tehran and the Trump administration.

The Sultan of Oman, a key diplomatic link between Iran and the US, has visited Paris and London in recent days as part of a push to secure the strait against future threats.

The joint statement from Sir Keir and French president Mr Macron said: “The Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery for the global economy. Restoring safe transit for ships of all nations through the Strait is a matter of global concern.

“The Sultanate of Oman has agreed to work with the United Kingdom and France to ensure that its sovereign territorial waters are safe for navigation.”

The statement comes as the UK and France have both been preparing to launch an allied military mission to keep the Strait of Hormuz free from future blockades.

The two leaders added: “The United Kingdom and France reaffirm their shared commitment to regional stability, respect for the sovereignty of all States, and their willingness to maintain close cooperation with their partners in order to uphold global security, freedom of navigation and international law.”