Ombudsman finds systemic failings at housing association after years of tenant disrepair

The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales has issued two public interest reports after finding vulnerable tenants and their families suffered repeated delays in essential repairs, including unresolved damp and mould, poor communication, and a lack of attention to their specific needs.

The Ombudsman launched two investigations after receiving separate complaints from Mr B and Mrs C about Trivallis’ response to reports of damp and mould. Mr B’s complaint also raised concerns about how the Association dealt with his broken boiler.

The Ombudsman found that the Association did not always respond appropriately to reports of damp and mould in the homes of Mrs B and Mrs C. Reports were often delayed and not handled according to policy.

For Mr B, unresolved repairs over nearly seven years led to damp and mould in his home. Delays in fixing a broken boiler also meant he could not heat his home while the repair was awaited, despite him highlighting his specific vulnerabilities. The boiler repair was only carried out after his wife complained.

For Mrs C, surveys found moisture in the same area of her home that led to damp and mould, although the Association has not yet confirmed the cause. The Ombudsman also found that communication with her was not always appropriate and that the needs of her disabled granddaughters were not clearly considered.

The investigations also raised concerns about the Association’s handling of complaints and record-keeping. In Mr B’s case, inaccurate records led to fundamental errors, and the Association did not explain why issues were not resolved sooner despite repeated repair requests.

Staff did not inspect Mr B’s roof in person, instead using photographs from a previous visit to incorrectly assert that an inspection had taken place. The Association also failed to provide all requested records for the investigation.

The Ombudsman expressed concern that these failings may be systemic. Opportunities to address repair issues were repeatedly missed, particularly for vulnerable tenants and their families, highlighting shortcomings from which other organisations can learn.

Commenting on the report, Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, Michelle Morris, said: “These cases show the serious distress caused when essential repairs are not carried out. Mr B lived for years with outstanding repairs and was without proper heating for a period while a broken boiler awaited repair.

“This falls short of the Welsh Housing Quality Standard and the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016. Residents should not have to make repeated complaints to have urgent issues addressed – this is a clear injustice.

“In Mrs C’s home, the needs of her disabled grandchildren were not properly considered, and delays in addressing damp and mould may have affected their health. Vulnerable households must be treated with care, and their specific circumstances taken into account.

“Systemic weaknesses in the Association’s repairs service – such as inaccurate records and failure to act on repeated requests – prolonged residents’ distress and undermined trust in how complaints and repairs are managed.

“These failings also raise concerns about tenants’ rights under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects one’s home and family life.

“The cases highlight lessons for other landlords on the importance of timely action, proper record-keeping, and ensuring the needs of vulnerable tenants are fully considered – issues emphasised in our recent report, Living in Disrepair.”

The Ombudsman made a number of recommendations, which Trivallis accepted. These included:

Apologising to the complainants and providing financial redress in recognition of the injustice and, where applicable, the losses suffered.

Ensuring all relevant staff receive training to identify and respond appropriately to vulnerable customers, including scenario based training to apply lessons from these cases.

Developing and implementing a damp and mould procedure, including inspecting and addressing any damp identified in Mrs C’s property.

Establishing processes to identify, record, and escalate repeated repair requests, and to analyse information from property sensors on damp and mould.

Reviewing its records management process to ensure compliance with the Ombudsman’s principles of “Good Records Management Matters”.

Sharing these reports with the Association’s Assurance Committee, which will oversee compliance with these recommendations.

For further information on Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, visit their site here.