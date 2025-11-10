Ombudsman launches consultation for potential investigation into state of social housing in Wales 

The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales has launched a consultation on whether to open an investigation into how social landlords and local authorities respond to reports of disrepair, particularly in cases involving damp and mould.

The proposed ‘own initiative investigation’ would examine whether housing providers are acting appropriately and promptly when tenants raise concerns, with a particular focus on the experiences of vulnerable people, including older tenants, disabled residents, families with young children, and those on low incomes.

Unlike standard investigations, which are triggered by a complaint, the Ombudsman can launch an ‘own initiative’ inquiry if there are signs of widespread failings in public services, where vulnerable people may be at risk, and where it is in the public interest to act.

If undertaken, the investigation would not only identify where landlords are falling short but also highlight examples of good practice, to help raise standards across the sector.

Michelle Morris, the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, said the issue had become too serious to ignore.

“Poor housing has a serious impact on people’s physical and mental health, yet too many tenants continue to live with disrepair, damp, and mould, causing daily anxiety which affects their wellbeing,” she said.

“In recent years, we have seen a rise in complaints about social housing, with just over 19% of new complaints in 2024–2025 relating to these issues.”

The Ombudsman’s office published a report, Living in Disrepair, in November 2024, which identified systemic problems across Wales’ social housing sector.

Vulnerable tenants

The report included examples of vulnerable tenants left waiting months for essential repairs, despite the known health risks associated with damp and mould exposure.

“The impact of poor housing conditions is even greater for elderly or disabled residents,” Ms Morris added. “We’ve seen the human cost of inaction – people’s health worsening, their anxiety increasing, and their trust in housing services eroded.”

Recent casework has further reinforced those concerns. During 2024–2025, the Ombudsman’s office intervened early in 79 cases involving disrepair or damp and mould.

Over the past two months alone, four Public Interest reports have been issued against Cardiff Council, Flintshire County Council, and the housing association Trivallis, criticising delays and poor communication with tenants.

Action

“These findings lead us to suspect that similar issues may affect tenants across other social housing providers,” Ms Morris said. “That reinforces the need for action to ensure tenants’ concerns are addressed promptly and effectively.”

If the consultation supports moving forward, any resulting investigation would aim to set new expectations for how housing providers manage complaints, communicate with tenants, and prioritise vulnerable households.

It would also share good practice examples to drive improvement across Wales’ social housing sector.

The consultation is open until midday on 8 December 2025, and details can be found on the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales website.