Ombudsman Wales issues repairs guidance for public sector and social landlords

Public sector and social landlords across Wales have been issued practice recommendations following complaints about damp, mould and disrepair.

Between 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2024, general housing complaints formed 17% of all complaints received by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales (PSOW).

This was the second highest topic following healthcare (36%) related complaints.

Close to 800 of those complaints were about disrepair.

The ‘Living in Disrepair’ report published on Wednesday (November 13) concluded that occupiers should not have chase public bodies in order to see that remedial work is carried out.

‘Questions quality’

At the point of letting, landlords are required by law to ensure properties are both in repair and fit for habitation.

The report revealed pre-letting inspections of “questionable quality” in some of the complaints received by the Ombudsman.

It also found several cases of vulnerable occupiers who would have waited significantly longer for necessary works to be completed, were it not for the intervention of Ombudsman’s office.

Delay

Some complaint responses also appeared to be delayed whilst works were carried out in the meantime so that it could reflect well on the body.

The Ombudsman has now set out a series of recommendations to all public sector and social landlords in Wales:

To undertake a stock survey, to better identify properties that are suffering from, or at risk of, damp and mould.

To undertake a full and proper pre-letting inspection before an occupier moves in and completes all necessary works before the occupancy begins.

To record repeated service requests as complaints when work has not been undertaken.

To engage independent surveyors to inspect properties where complaints of serious disrepair are made.

Poor health

Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, Michelle Morris, said: “The link between poor housing and health has been well documented and a source of comment over many years.

“I am concerned at the apparent lack of proactivity by many landlords to identify and tackle those properties suffering from damp/mould, as opposed to waiting for the occupants to draw attention to the issue.

“As our casework demonstrates, it seems that it is only when proper inspections and surveys are undertaken, or when my office becomes involved, that landlords will swing into action. Ultimately, the longer an issue is left, the more costly it will be to rectify so it makes good business sense to be proactive.

“I call upon public sector/social landlords to reflect on my report, to action my recommendations and to engage with our Complaints Standards Authority to prepare for adoption of our model policy and training on complaint handling.”

