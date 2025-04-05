Omer Riza confident relegation-threatened Cardiff will avoid drop after QPR draw

Cardiff boss Omer Riza insisted he remained confident his side would avoid the drop following a goalless Championship draw at QPR.

The result meant Rangers – who are now without a win in seven matches – remained five points clear of the Bluebirds, who occupy the final relegation place.

Cardiff’s cause was not helped by fellow strugglers Plymouth, Hull and Oxford all winning, while second-bottom Luton drew with title-chasing Leeds.

But Riza said: “The results are what they are. We can only manage ourselves. It’s important we just try to pick up our three points where we can.

“We have to recover and go again. We’ve got six more games and six more opportunities to get out of that position.

“I’ve felt confident all along. It’s just these little moments that are important, where you’ve got to make it count.”

Those “moments” came late in the game at Loftus Road, where Cardiff striker Callum Robinson headed Will Fish’s cross over the crossbar and Yakou Meite had a great chance for the visitors but headed over from Callum O’Dowda’s corner.

Riza added: “It was a real tough first half; QPR dominated first and second balls quite well and didn’t allow us much time to get the ball down and play. And when we did, we weren’t really clean enough.

“But in the second half, with a little bit of organisation and a couple of changes, we worked our way back into the game and I thought we were slightly better than QPR.

“We had a couple of chances towards the back end of the second half where maybe we could have nicked it, but I think a point is a fair point.

“We’ve come away from home, were looking for three points and have come away with one, so I think we have to be satisfied with that.”

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes felt his players responded to his pre-match call for an improved performance following their dismal recent run.

The Spaniard said: “I know that perhaps some people will not agree with me because of the result and, especially after the game, all of us are going to be very emotional, but I think that the response was there – the intent is there.”

Paul Smyth had an early effort on goal for the R’s but they faded after the interval and in the end seemed grateful to take a point.

“We were not good enough today to win,” Cifuentes admitted. “I need to look at myself in the mirror and ask what I could have done better. But the reality is that these players are trying.

“I cannot say that these guys are not running and are not putting all their effort into trying to get us in the position at the end of the season that we want.

“This was a very important game. I felt in the first half we were a bit more dominant and in the second half they started better than us and it was more difficult.

“I will never be happy with a draw. But I value the effort that the guys made.”

