One in 10 UK adults have no close friends, survey suggests

One in 10 UK adults report having no close friends, according to research looking into social isolation and loneliness.

Men were slightly more likely than women to say this – at 11% compared with 10% – an online survey of some 10,000 people suggested.

The proportion was 15% for men aged between 55 and 64, making them the most likely age group to struggle with this issue, the Belonging Forum organisation said.

Other results suggested almost three in 10 (29%) of people surveyed feel lonely always, often, or at least some of the time.

The percentage rose among those who are unemployed (44%) and students (50%).

Among women, those aged 45-54 were the most likely to have no close friends (14%).

For both sexes, young adults – those aged 18-24 – were the least likely to report having no close friends (4% for men and 5% for women).

Quality

Almost a third of women (32%) said they were completely satisfied with the quality of their friendships, compared with just over a quarter (28%) of men.

Among women, happiness with the quality of friendships appeared to grow with age, as those aged 18 to 34 were least likely to say they were satisfied with the quality (around six in 10 were satisfied), compared with almost eight in 10 women aged 65 and older.

A lack of close friends was likely to impact on someone’s sense of belonging, with a fifth of those reporting no close friendships saying they feel they belong compared with almost two-thirds of people who say they have 10 or more close friends.

The survey results suggested people in the North East were the most likely to say they had no close friends (14%) while Londoners were the least likely (7%).

Isolation

Kim Samuel, founder of the Belonging Forum and associate fellow at University of Oxford’s Green Templeton College, said: “Loneliness and social isolation are deeply intertwined with mental and physical health. Studies show loneliness increases the risk of depression, and depression in turn increases loneliness.

“A lack of meaningful social contact has even been linked to weaker immune systems, heightened stress responses, and higher mortality rates.

“If we want to build a world where everyone belongs, we must act now to tackle the growing crisis of loneliness and social isolation. This requires decisive action across the public, private, and third sectors – which is why we are launching the world’s first Charter for Belonging, creating lasting solutions to strengthen social connection.”

– Opinium surveyed a nationally representative sample of 10,000 UK adults online in November and December 2024.

