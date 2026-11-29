Nation.Cymru staff

Around one in five adults in Wales have low or very low food security, according to research published ahead of a report calling on politicians to make access to food a legal right.

More than half of people in Wales experiencing food insecurity had received no help from a food bank or other food charity, suggesting figures on emergency food parcels capture only part of the problem.

The Right to Food UK Commission will launch its recommendations for Wales at the Pierhead in Cardiff Bay on Tuesday 1 December. It wants governments across the UK to establish a legal right to food as part of its aim to end hunger by 2035.

The survey found that 12% of people in Wales had very low food security, the highest proportion of the three nations surveyed. Families with children accounted for 62% of food bank support in Wales. Nearly a third of people referred to food banks lived in working households, up from 21% in 2022.

Professor Kevin Morgan, a Cardiff University academic and member of the commission, said: “While many of the figures in the report highlight a UK-wide food insecurity crisis, the evidence concerning Wales reveals alarming statistics that make its level of food poverty stand out.

“Measures to combat this crisis should be at the top of every politician’s agenda, ahead of what will be an extremely challenging winter for households in Wales.”

The commission heard from Cardiff Foodbank, FareShare Cymru, Public Health Wales and Cardiff Council, as well as residents at a community assembly in Aberdare. The organisations identified poverty as the cause of food insecurity in Wales.

Lynne Thomas, chief executive of Splott Community Volunteers, said: “The report points to the urgency of the situation, one that must be faced, addressed and responded to by and for the whole community, here and now.

“We must look to autonomous food production and pioneering, radical, community-led and government-supported action if we are to continue to provide for the most marginalised in our communities.”

Universal free school meals

The commission wants governments across the UK to provide universal free school meals by 2030, alongside breakfast clubs and investment in school kitchens. It also calls for cash support for households in crisis and annual reporting on progress.

Its recommendations for Wales include extending free school meals to secondary pupils and increasing the budget per meal so schools can buy fresh, locally produced food. It also calls for long-term funding for community food partnerships, stronger planning powers over hot food takeaways, protection for green spaces and restrictions on unhealthy food advertising across all outdoor sites.

Ian Byrne MP, who has led the UK Right to Food campaign, will give the keynote speech at the launch. Labour MS Huw Thomas and Plaid Cymru MS Alun Cox are also due to take part.