One in five people in Wales are making positive changes to reduce type 2 Diabetes risk

A new survey has found that one in five people in Wales, who have never been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, have made positive changes to their behavior in the past year to cut their risk of developing the condition.

According to the latest Time to Talk Public Health survey by Public Health Wales, most people in Wales understand that type 2 diabetes is largely preventable, with 45 per cent saying it is very preventable and a further 42 per cent saying it is somewhat preventable.

Taking action to understand personal level of risk of developing type 2 diabetes is a critical first step. The survey found that 75 per cent of people in Wales are interested in using an online tool to learn how at risk they are (33 per cent very interested; 42% fairly interested).

Symptoms

However, the survey also highlighted that while most people (86 per cent) are aware that being overweight is a risk factor for developing type 2 diabetes, many were not aware of other significant risk factors. This was highlighted by only:

32 per cent of people being aware that having gestational diabetes during pregnancy increases risk

37 per cent recognizing that being of South Asian, Black Caribbean or Black African ethnicity increases risk

42 per cent knowing that a history of high blood pressure, heart attack or stroke increases risk

Many people identified the common symptoms of type 2 diabetes, such as fatigue and increased thirst; few were aware of other significant symptoms, with only:

30 per cent knowing of general itching or thrush

38 percent know of unexpected weight loss

53 per cent knowing of slow healing wounds

David Taylor, Transformation Director, Tackling Diabetes Program at Public Health Wales, said: “Type 2 diabetes is a serious health condition that can significantly impact quality of life and health outcomes. Unfortunately in Wales, it is one of the fastest growing health conditions our nation is experiencing.

“It is inspiring that people are already changing their behavior to reduce their risk, and the interest in using an online tool to assess personal level of risk presents a real opportunity for us to work together to reverse this growing number of people being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. It shows that prevention is achievable.

“The evidence is clear: eating well, staying active, and maintaining a healthy weight are your most powerful tools for preventing type 2 diabetes. These don’t need to involve dramatic overhauls – small manageable changes can make a real difference. Preventing type 2 diabetes isn’t just about individual choices. We need to make everyday places healthier by improving access to affordable, healthy food and supporting physical activity.”

‘Practical steps’

David continued: “We want to empower people with the knowledge and practical steps so that they can act. This starts with everyone aged 18 years and over checking their risk status using Diabetes UK’s online tool. If the tool results show that you could be at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes, please contact a healthcare professional, as you could be referred to the All Wales Diabetes Prevention Program for support. Similarly, if you are experiencing symptoms like increased thirst, frequent urination, or slow-healing wounds, please contact a healthcare professional.”

Rachel Burr, Director of Diabetes UK Cymru said: “With more than 269,000 people in Wales now living with pre-diabetes – which puts them at very high risk of type 2 diabetes – it is encouraging to see that people are proactively taking steps to help reduce their risk.

“It is vital that people receive the support and information they need, at the right time, to help them reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes and its serious complications. Initiatives such as the All Wales Diabetes Prevention Program have been successful in preventing type 2 diabetes, and it is important that people across Wales can access this life-changing support.

“Type 2 diabetes can go undiagnosed for many years, and so it’s important to understand your risk, and know the signs and symptoms to look out for. To find out your individual risk of type 2 diabetes and for advice on how to lower it, visit Diabetes UK’s free Know Your Risk tool.”

