One in four people who died in Wales spent their final year in fuel poverty

Nation.Cymru staff

Around 8,800 people who died in Wales in 2025 spent their final year in fuel poverty, according to research for Marie Curie Cymru.

That represents a quarter of all deaths registered in Wales last year. The charity is calling on the Welsh Government to offer extra help with energy bills and widen access to council tax reductions for people with terminal illnesses.

The research, carried out by Loughborough University’s Centre for Social Policy, found that 28% of working-age people who died in 2025 had experienced fuel poverty in their final year, up from 23% in 2024. Among people of pension age, the proportion rose from 23% to 26%.

In all 22 Welsh local authority areas, at least a quarter of working-age people who died last year had experienced fuel poverty in their final 12 months.

The report separately estimates that 5,400 people spent their final year in poverty in 2025, equivalent to 15% of all deaths in Wales. Among working-age people, the rate was 31%. Blaenau Gwent, Cardiff and Merthyr Tydfil were all among the 20 UK local authority areas with the highest rates of end-of-life poverty in that age group.

Since 2023, an estimated 24,400 people in Wales have died in fuel poverty and 17,800 have died in poverty, the report found.

Natasha Davies, senior policy manager at Marie Curie Cymru, said: “Dying people should not have to face spending their final moments in a cold home because of spiralling bills.

“Poverty is not inevitable. Political leaders must do more to prevent thousands more people dying in poverty.”

The Welsh Government has confirmed it will match the £100 energy payment announced in the UK budget for households in council tax bands A to D. Marie Curie Cymru says ministers should go further by providing targeted help with energy costs and extending eligibility for the Council Tax Reduction Scheme to people with a terminal illness.

The charity also wants Welsh ministers to work with the Department for Work and Pensions and health leaders to help health and social care staff identify people facing financial hardship and refer them and their carers for benefits advice.

It is calling on the UK Government to introduce a social energy tariff and ensure the benefits system provides enough support to people living with a terminal illness. The report is being released ahead of Fuel Poverty Awareness Day on Wednesday 18 November.