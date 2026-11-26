Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

One in three schools in a county borough expect to end the financial year in the red, and could collectively be nearly £9 million over budget by April.

A Caerphilly Council committee report shows 28 borough schools have requested to set a deficit budget this year, including Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni, where split-site arrangements have been blamed for timetable and staffing inefficiencies.

Inflation means reserve funds for many borough schools have been wiped out since relatively booming levels during the Covid-19 pandemic, when extra money was ploughed into education and planned spending largely ground to a halt.

At the other end of the spectrum, 33 borough schools are comparatively flush with reserve cash and exceed a 5% threshold of their allocated funding, and the local authority could look to claw back anything held without “valid reasons”.

The latest forecasts show the borough’s 82 schools could be collectively £4.5 million over budget next spring.

At the top of expected overspends is Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni (£3.6 million over budget), and proposals are ongoing to formally divide the school between its two existing sites, in Fleur de Lis and Caerphilly town.

Senior council officers said staff travel times and the need for some duplication of resources have led to the budget problems at what is the borough’s only Welsh-medium secondary school.

The report shows the rapidly dwindling balances in Caerphilly schools’ reserves are far from an outlier in Wales, where ten out of 22 local authorities reported negative levels of reserves last year.

Welsh Government figures show the reserve balances of Caerphilly schools are collectively £800,000 in the red – equating to a negative balance of £33 for each pupil in the county borough.

The overall national picture is generally healthier, thanks to relatively healthy reserve balances in other parts of Wales – particularly the cities of Cardiff, Newport and Swansea.

Overall, Wales’ schools hold £14 million in reserves, working out at £32 per pupil.

But those national reserve levels have fallen by £52 million when compared to the previous year.

According to the committee report, school reserve balances increased “significantly” because of additional grant funding handed out during the first year of the pandemic, when some planned spending was delayed.

But the money saved up in that time has been wiped out in the following years because of high inflation levels, extra support needed for pupils during the pandemic, and increased costs for additional learning needs.