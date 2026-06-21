One man and his dog walk Wales Coast Path in memory of beloved wife

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Wrecsam man has embarked on an 870-mile trek along the Wales Coast Path with his dog to honour his late wife while raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Paul Jones and his working cocker spaniel, Bobby, are over halfway through their walk, and have thus far raised £8,867 for Nightingale House Hospice.

Setting off from Chepstow at the start of May, Paul and Bobby have now completed 550 miles and have reached Harlech, with hopes to complete the challenge by late July.

Having retired earlier this year, Paul set off on the walk to honour the memory of his late wife, Deb, who passed away ten years ago and was cared for by Nightingale House Hospice during her final days.

He also wanted “to give something back” to the hospice, and hopes to pass the £10k donations mark by the time he completes the challenge.

Paul has been documenting the journey through his Facebook page, sharing memories of his time with Deb and their family in each spot that is important to them.

He shared that although the journey had been “tough at times”, with some particularly challenging sections on the route, it’s also been “a really fabulous experience” with “stunning views”, regular afternoon swims for Bobby, and “generous people” offering a place to stay.

His daughter and son-in-law will be joining him for the walk from Barmouth to Porthmadog, and said that anyone wishing to join Paul for a stretch is “very welcome!”

Nightingale House Hospice provides free palliative care services in north Wales and the borders, as well as supporting families and loved ones.

Paul said: “For over 30 years, staff at Nightingale House Hospice have created an environment that gives patients and their loved ones quality time to spend together.

“Not having to worry about the care a loved one receives, knowing they are in safe hands, means every second spent together is dignified and peaceful.”

He also thanked those who had donated so far, saying “Without support such as yours, our specialist palliative care units wouldn’t be able to deliver such high standards.”

Nightingale House Hospice staff have been cheering Paul on through social media, writing: “We couldn’t be prouder of them and are so grateful for their support. Wishing Paul and Bobby the very best of luck for the next leg of their journey!”

If you would like to follow Paul and Bobby’s journey, visit their Facebook here. To donate, visit their JustGiving page here.