One million new voters must be able to decide their future in indyref2 – Scottish Deputy Minister

Craig Meighan, Press Association Scotland Political Reporter

One million people who were unable to vote in the 2014 independence referendum must have the right to decide their future, Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has said.

Speaking on the anniversary of the vote, Jenny Gilruth said a new generation of Scots should be allowed to have their say on whether to remain in the United Kingdom.

She said it is estimated that by 2029, one million people who were not able to vote in 2014 will become eligible to vote, and by 2030 Scots who were not born at the time of the referendum will be able to vote.

The Finance Secretary said: “Twelve years ago today, Scotland went to the polls in the first independence referendum.

“It was a time of genuine hope and optimism that inspired countless people across the country.

“Our focus now is on the next referendum – one that we intend to hold in this parliamentary term and one we intend to win.

“The democratic case for Scotland’s right to decide our own future is clear – even the Prime Minister has come to accept it.

“In this parliamentary term, by 2029, it is estimated we have over a million young people become eligible to vote who were not old enough to make their voice heard in 2014.

“By 2030, we are going to see people eligible to vote who were not even born in 2014.”

Ms Gilruth said “no Westminster politician had the right to look those young people in the eye and tell them that they cannot decide their own future”.

She claimed independence would bring down energy bills, allow Scotland to rejoin the EU and “create an economy that works for everyone”.

She went on: “That is the positive, ambitious argument for Scotland that we will take into the next referendum – and that is why we can be confident we will win.

“With support for independence growing, the most pro-independence MSPs in the history of our Parliament and an acceptance of the need for constitutional change in all corners of these islands, the momentum behind Scotland’s right to decide is clear.

“The UK Government must now be true to the Prime Minister’s word and agree the route for Scotland to hold our referendum – and ensure that the voices of one million young Scots are heard.”

The UK Government has been approached for comment.

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