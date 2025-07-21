One month to go until Sheen returns to stage as Nye

There’s only one month to go until Michael Sheen returns to the stage to play one of Wales’ most influential figures.

Nye – a co-production by the National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre – tells the story of Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan, who helped to transform the lives of millions by founding the NHS.

He became an inspirational pioneer who believed in creating a better quality of life for the less fortunate.

From one Welsh legend to another, Sheen steps back into Nye’s shoes for the final time – telling the vibrant story of the life of a man who made free healthcare a reality.

Written by Tim Price and co-directed by Rufus Norris and Francesca Goodridge, Nye’s memories take centre stage – from his early days as a coal miner’s son in Tredegar, to the political clashes in Westminster that changed the future of Britain.

Humour

Along the way, the audience encounters friends, foes, family and revolutionary speeches in a moving show which is equally full of humour and spirit.

Its return to Cardiff is by popular demand, following rave reviews from audiences the first time round.

Ahead of the show arriving at Donald Gordon Theatre, first-look images of the production have been released, showing Sheen and the cast in action.

The full cast list includes, Gabriel Akamo, Remy Beasley, Matthew Bulgo, Jacob Coleman, Ross Foley, Jon Furlong, Daniel Hawksford, Jason Hughes, Stephanie Jacob, Kezrena James, Tony Jayawardena, Michael Keane, Nicholas Khan, Rebecca Killick, Mark Matthews, Joshua McCord, Hannah McPake, Rhodri Meilir, Ashley Mejri, Lee Mengo, Mali O’Donnell, Sara Otung, Michael Sheen, Sharon Small, and Gareth Tempest. Nye will return to Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre for a strictly limited time this summer from 22 – 30 August 2025.

As the NHS celebrated its 77th anniversary this month, there’s never been a better time to learn about its history, which started on our very own Welsh soil.

In keeping with the return of Nye, Wales Millennium Centre and the National Theatre are also hosting the immersive sound installation throughout August.

Music

100 VOICES NHS by Sound Voice will be located within Wales Millennium Centre, and guests are invited to take a moment to sit inside the beautiful wooden roundhouse and listen to real life experiences of the NHS, set to four specially commissioned pieces of music.

Created by Sound Voice after five months of research, partnerships and conversations with staff, patients and visitors from 12 hospitals across the UK; 100 people reflect on their daily lives and work, their challenges, joys, inspirations and losses.

100 VOICES NHS is free and open to all from 1st – 31st August, with no booking required.

Nye returns to Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre for a strictly limited time.

Don’t miss the chance to experience one of the most powerful Welsh stories ever told.

