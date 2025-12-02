One of the UK’s most exciting breakout stars set to take over Cardiff Castle

Amelia Jones

One of the UK’s most talked about breakout stars of the past decade will headline Depot Live at Cardiff Castle next summer.

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, better known by her stage name Self Esteem, is set to headline TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle next summer.

She has spent the past decade building a diverse career across music, literature, and theatre. Her third album and debut book, both titled A Complicated Woman, were released this year, earning widespread acclaim.

Self Esteem has previously performed in Cardiff at venues including Clwb Ifor Bach and Tramshed, and her appearance at Depot Live joins a growing lineup of artists announced for Cardiff Castle in 2026, including Katy Perry, Jimmy Eat World, Garbage, and Two Door Cinema Club.

The album’s lead single, Focus Is Power, was featured as the soundtrack to the BBC’s coverage of the Lionesses’ UEFA European Football Championships win.

She also recently won the Ivor Novello Awards’ Visionary Award for her songwriting.

Self Esteem first emerged as a solo act in 2019 with her debut album Compliments Please, following ten years as one half of indie duo Slow Club.

Her second album, Prioritise Pleasure, marked a breakthrough in 2021, earning Mercury, BRIT, and NME award nominations and widespread media praise. She is among a select group of artists playlisted across BBC Radio 1, 2, and 6 Music simultaneously.

Alongside her music career, Self Esteem has also made her mark in theatre and television, appearing in Sky’s Smothered and performing in the Olivier Award-winning West End production of Cabaret as Sally Bowles.

Joining her will be songwriter, poet and performer Kae Tempest. Tempest began performing as a teenager in open mic nights and busking, later releasing several albums and earning recognition for their poetry and plays, including the Ted Hughes Prize-winning long poem Brand New Ancients.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “What a massive summer we have lined up for 2026. Self Esteem marks the 18th headline announcement for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle and we still have more to come.”

Tickets for the Cardiff Castle shoe go on presale at 10am on Thursday, with general sale starting at 10am on Friday November 21, through https://www.depotlive.co.uk/ and Ticketmaster.