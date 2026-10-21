One of UK’s biggest music stars confirms Cardiff date on stadium tour

Amelia Jones

Cardiff is set to welcome one of the UK’s biggest music stars next summer, with a major stadium tour heading to the Welsh capital.

Sam Fender has announced that his Proper Massive Stadium Tour will stop at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 10th June 2027, with rock band Wunderhorse joining him as special support.

The award-winning singer-songwriter will bring his acclaimed live show to the city, giving fans the chance to see him perform at one of Wales’ biggest entertainment venues.

In a teaser video posted earlier this week, titled ‘The Beacons Are Lit’, Sam Fender appeared to announce dates for a huge UK and Ireland tour in 2027, with locations featured including St James Park, Newcastle; Etihad Stadium, Manchester; Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Malahide Castle, Ireland and Wembley Stadium, London.

Fender, who hails from North Shields, has established himself as one of Britain’s most successful contemporary artists, earning widespread recognition for his powerful vocals, guitar-driven sound and emotionally charged songwriting.

His Cardiff appearance is expected to be a major highlight of the city’s summer music calendar, with fans travelling from across Wales and beyond to attend the show.

This is his first show in the Welsh capital since 2021, when he played the then Motorpoint Arena.

It will also be his fourth concert in Cardiff following the arena gig and two tiny shows in the city in 2017 and 2018. The first at the basement Undertone venue on Church Street was part Sŵn Festival and the second the following year, upstairs in the same building then called Big Top was a date on the singer’s UK tour.

Indie rock band Wunderhorse will open the evening, adding to the line-up with their distinctive alternative rock sound and energetic live performances.

Fans hoping to secure tickets early will have access to a pre-sale on 28th October when they pre-order the album, ahead of the general ticket sale on 30th October.

With Sam Fender and Wunderhorse set to take to the stage, Cardiff is gearing up for another major live music event in summer 2027.

You will be able to purchase tickets here.

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