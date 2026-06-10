One of Wales’ most glamorous summer destination unveils Laurent-Perrier Champagne garden

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales’ most celebrated five-star destination is bringing the ultimate summer social to the Welsh countryside this June, in partnership with one of the world’s most iconic Champagne houses, Laurent-Perrier – with the launch of its new Laurent-Perrier Champagne Garden.

Transforming Celtic Manor’s Olive Tree Lawn into an elegant Champagne destination, the Laurent-Perrier Champagne Garden opens on Friday 26th June to day guests and hotel residents alike, and runs every Friday and Saturday until 5th September, with food served from 12.30pm to 4pm and drinks flowing until 9pm.

Inspired by the pale pink of the iconic Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé, guests will experience luxury touches, pink backdrops and deckchairs designed for long, sun-soaked afternoons. Whether guests are celebrating a special occasion, gathering friends for a long lunch, or simply marking the end of the working week with a perfectly chilled glass of bubbles, the Champagne Garden has been created as a summer setting unlike anything else in Wales.

A menu has been designed for easy summer sharing, with a selection of Mediterranean-inspired plates including king prawn saganaki, cheese and truffle arancini, burrata with plum tomatoes and oregano oil, chicken souvlaki, roasted halloumi, salt and pepper calamari, garden Greek salad and truffle fries.

Guests can also enjoy sweet bites including strawberries and cream, sorbets, ice cream and a cheese platter, making the Champagne Garden an ideal setting for anything from a long, lazy lunch to early evening drinks.

Drinks menu

At the heart of the experience is a curated Laurent-Perrier drinks menu, including Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée, Laurent-Perrier Héritage, Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé and Laurent-Perrier Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature.

A selection of signature champagne cocktails will also be served, including the Rosé Bloom, made with Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé, Celtic Collection Gin, sugar and lemon, and the Golden Hour, featuring Laurent-Perrier Blanc de Blancs, Cygnet 22 Gin, lemon and sugar.

Deeper exploration awaits with The Garden Pour, which will offer a tasting trio of Laurent-Perrier champagnes, while The Grand Garden Serve will showcase all four Champagne Garden cocktails as a signature sharing experience.

Glenn Lewis, Director of Food and Beverage at the Celtic Manor Resort, said: “The Laurent-Perrier Champagne Garden offers everything for a Welsh summer: a beautiful, relaxed and memorable setting where guests can enjoy exceptional champagne, delicious food and the atmosphere of a true summer occasion.

“Whether guests are joining us for a celebratory glass of Laurent-Perrier Rosé, a long lunch with friends, a glamorous evening drink or an indulgent weekend, the Champagne Garden brings something really special to the Resort this summer.”

Follow-up events

Throughout the summer, the Champagne Garden will host a series of special occasions:

Wimbledon Weekends with Laurent-Perrier: During Wimbledon fortnight (26th June – 11th July), guests can enjoy fresh strawberries and cream paired with Laurent-Perrier Champagne, one of the tournament’s most valued traditions, recreated in the heart of the Welsh countryside

Laurent-Perrier Afternoon Tea: A unique experience featuring delicate savoury bites, light patisserie and freshly baked treats crafted to complement the freshness of Laurent-Perrier, served in The Garden Room

Laurent-Perrier Bloom Bar: For one day only on Saturday 4th July, the garden blooms into a beautiful open-air flower market in partnership with boutique florist Apple Blossom in May. Once you’ve created your own seasonal bouquet, settle into the garden setting and enjoy a chilled glass of Laurent‑Perrier Champagne and optional terrace dining.

Should the British weather take a turn, champagne service will continue in The Garden Room, ensuring attendees can enjoy the experience whatever the forecast.

For guests who would like to extend the fun, rooms are available from £151 per night. Celtic Manor Resort boasts a range of luxurious facilities, from the award-winning Forum Spa to three world-class championship golf courses, as well as a range of mouthwatering dining options and outdoor activities.

Booking is strongly encouraged due to expected high demand.

Find out more and book here.