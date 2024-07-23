One of Wales’ most prominent broadcasters honoured at Royal Welsh Agricultural Show

S4C and the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show have honoured one of Wales’ most prominent broadcasters today (23 July).

As a tribute to the late Dai Jones, who was a familiar face on S4C for many years, the S4C building at the Royal Welsh Showground has been re-named ‘Corlan Dai Llanilar’ (Dai Llanilar’s sheep pen).

A plaque was also unveiled, followed by a commemorative event. The plaque, which has been commissioned and created by the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, features an englyn (traditional Welsh short-form poem) by poet Tudur Dylan Jones, and refers to Dai as ‘Farmer, Broadcaster, Countryman’.

The farmer and singer, who passed away in March 2022 at the age of 78, was best known for his presenting work on S4C over half a century including Cefn Gwlad, Noson Lawen, Siôn a Siân and a string of other classic shows.

Legend

His natural wit, humour and warmth made him something of a legend on Welsh language television, with some of his exploits such as a skiing holiday on Dai Jones ar y Piste considered to have earned their place of a highlight reel of the channel’s history.

He also competed internationally as a sheepdog trial trainer and won the Blue Ribbon as a singer at the 1970 National Eisteddfod in Ammanford.

At today’s reception the publisher Y Lolfa also launched a new book Cofio Dai (Remembering Dai).

The book’s editor, Beti Griffiths, a close friend of Dai and his widow, Olwen, collaborated closely with the people who knew him best in every aspect of his life to compile the collection of essays.

Exuberance

Sioned Wiliam, S4C’s Interim Chief Executive says: “It was a simple and natural decision to rename the S4C building at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Showground, Corlan Dai Llanilar.

“Dai Jones was one of the greatest figures of the Welsh broadcasting world, and his exuberance for the Welsh language, Welsh broadcasting and Welsh countryside was infectious.

“We at S4C are incredibly happy to be able to honour and commemorate this exceptional man in a meaningful way. Future generations will also be able to learn about Dai and draw inspiration from him.”

Aled Rhys Jones, Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Show, said: “Dai would often say, his greatest privilege was being elected President of the Association. And this year, it’s our privilege to unveil a permanent memorial to one of the nation’s greats.

“The Show held a great significance for Dai, and this week we remember with smiles on our faces one of the giants of the Welsh countryside.”

