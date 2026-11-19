Nation Cymru staff

One of Wales’ most iconic castles is closing to visitors over the winter to completely replace a wooden bridge which has reached the end of its life.

Caerphilly Castle’s bridge is the only route into the castle from the visitor centre, so the castle must close while the essential work takes place.

This is one of three bridges due to be replaced by Cadw at the castle, with work on the other two bridges undertaken in late 2027 and early 2028. However, this will not require any further closure of the castle as alternative access routes are available.

While the castle is closed, Cadw – the Welsh Government’s historic environment service – will carry out other essential maintenance and improvement works, avoiding further disruption after the castle reopens.

Cadw is also planning further upgrades to the visitor welcome and to provide areas where visitors can relax and enjoy the castle, play, explore and have fun. All this work builds on the significant investment already made in improving the visitor experience and conserving the castle.

Dr Kate Roberts, CEO of Cadw, said: “Caerphilly Castle is one of Wales’s most important and best-loved historic sites. Replacing this bridge is essential to provide future access into the castle and support its future as a leading heritage destination.

“We recognise that a temporary closure will be disappointing for visitors and local businesses. Cadw will work closely with its partners to minimise disruption, keep people informed and complete the work as safely and efficiently as possible.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back once the bridge has been installed and the necessary safety inspections have been completed.”

Fear of a Welsh prince inspired the mightiest medieval castle in Wales

Llywelyn ap Gruffudd didn’t build Caerphilly Castle. In fact he twice tried to knock it down before it was finished. But he was certainly its inspiration.

The rise of the powerful Prince of Wales persuaded Marcher lord Gilbert de Clare that he needed a fortress in double-quick time. And it had better be truly formidable.

So from 1268 de Clare constructed the biggest castle in Wales — second only to Windsor in the whole of Britain. Massive walls, towers and gatehouses were combined with sprawling water defences to cover a total of 30 acres.

That’s three times the size of Wales’s modern-day stronghold and home of Welsh rugby, the Principality Stadium.

On the death of Llywelyn this frontline fortress was transformed into a palatial home with a hunting park and northern lake. It passed into the hands of Edward II’s ruthless and greedy favourite Hugh Despenser, who revamped the great hall in ornate style.

By then Caerphilly must have appeared like some mythical castle floating in an enchanted lake. An effect oddly enhanced by the Civil War gunpowder that left the south-east tower at a precarious angle.

In fact Wales’s very own Leaning Tower — even wonkier than that of Pisa — is probably the castle’s best-loved feature.

Cadw plans for the castle to reopen by the 2027 Easter weekend.