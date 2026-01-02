One of Wales’ oldest golf clubs to go ‘high-tech’

Twm Owen, Local democracy reporter

Golf could be going high-tech with the aid of artificial intelligence under plans put forward by one of Wales’ oldest clubs.

The sport’s history stretches back hundreds of years, possibly as far back as the 15th century, but Pontnewydd Golf Club wants to make use of computer aids, 3D projectors and AI to help members improve their swing – if it can gain planning permission from its local authority.

Members of the Cwmbran club have been putting on the greens of the nine-hole mountain course since 1875, when it was one of the few clubs in Britain outside of Scotland, and it describes itself as “arguably the oldest golf club in Wales.”

It has now secured funding, from Cwmbran Community Council, for a building to a house a high-tech simulator intended to encourage existing, and new, members to “improve and enjoy golf.”

It has submitted a planning application to Torfaen Borough Council for permission for a single storey timber clad outbuilding on an area of concreate hardstanding, where there was previously a shelter near to the clubhouse, to house the simulator and digital training centre.

According to a statement submitted with the application the building will have double doors leading to a main teaching space for up to eight people which will be “a large open space” while there will be “two teaching areas utilising electronic AI simulators with 3D projectors for an interactive experience.”

The club discounted siting the 3.6 metre high outbuilding at either end of the club house as it would have been taller than the eaves level of the main building and would have resulted in a loss of parking spaces.

The preferred location is adjacent to an existing barn which is 6.5m high and the new building will also have solar panels on its steel roof.

Existing mature hedgerow and trees to the boundaries of the proposed building will be maintained and undisturbed during construction, according to the statement, which also says there will be no overlooking issues due to distance from the neighbouring residential area and “activity within the building and the golf club as a whole will remain unchanged.”

The proposal is being considered by Torfaen’s planning department and members of the public have until Wednesday, January 14 to comment on the plans.