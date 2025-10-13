One of Wales’s most important medieval sites is set to reveal more of its secrets

Archaeologists hope to uncover fresh insights into Wales’ medieval past next summer, as a new dig gets underway at Strata Florida.

The new excavation will focus on a long-lost mill and water system within the Cistercian monastery’s precinct.

Bookings have already opened for the 2026 Strata Florida Archaeology Field School, which will offer participants the opportunity to help explore the mill’s role within a sophisticated network of medieval water systems. Archaeologists are hoping to reveal more about the mill’s functions and when it was in use.

The excavation is run by the Strata Florida Trust in partnership with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD).

It builds on more than two decades of research at the site, which has uncovered structures dating back as far as the 10th century, predating the abbey itself.

Ruins

The Cistercians first arrived at Strata Florida in 1164, with Rhys ap Gruffudd, prince of Deheubarth, re-founding the abbey in 1184.

It became a cultural heart of medieval Wales, producing landmark texts such as the Hendregadredd and White Book of Rhydderch, and inspiring poets including Dafydd ap Gwilym.

The abbey thrived economically but suffered for its ties to Welsh princes, before being dissolved in 1539.

Today, only the church ruins remain, alongside later farm buildings.

Recent digs have concentrated on the courtyard of the Mynachlog Fawr farm buildings and a field west of the abbey complex, revealing layers of occupation and industry.

Inclusive

The field school is open to everyone, from beginners to those studying or recently qualified in archaeology.

Training is provided in excavation and survey techniques, geophysical mapping, and finds processing.

The school is designed to be inclusive, welcoming participants with physical or mental health challenges.

Site director Quentin Drew, senior lecturer in archaeology at UWTSD, will lead a team of archaeologists, supported by welfare and administrative staff. Excavations will run from Tuesdays to Saturdays, with guided tours of the local area offered on Sundays.

Flexible booking options include one to four-week residential, non-residential or day digger packages.

Discounts

Discounts are available for early bookings before 1 November, for returning participants before 1 January 2026, and through an educational bursary scheme for archaeology students and recent graduates.

Carys Aldous-Hughes, operational director of the Strata Florida Trust, said the field school has become “the most inclusive in the UK”, attracting participants from around the world.

“This, combined with the new and exciting dig area, means participants will benefit from learning new skills, unearthing new finds and making a vital contribution to the story of Strata Florida,” she said.

For more information or to book a place, lease visit the website: Archaeology Field School (strataflorida.org.uk) or email at [email protected]