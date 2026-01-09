One-way system set for reversal as 30mph speed limit planned

Elgan Hearn, Local democracy reporter

Plans to reverse a one-way system and introduce a 30mph speed limit on a nearby road could be implemented soon.

On Wednesday, January 14, the Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Recycling, Cllr Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat – Llangattock and Llangynidr) is expected to take the decision under delegated powers to implement a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO), including the necessary legal consultation, to make the U1670 (Princes Avenue) and Lake Road one way in a generally southerly direction.

It is also proposed to introduce a 30mph speed limit from Grosvenor Road up to Llandrindod Wells golf course.

The report by Traffic and Travel Manager Tony Caine explains that the proposal builds on changes that were implemented by the council during the Covid-19 pandemic which saw the road around Llandrindod lake made one way in a northerly direction.

In the summer of 2024, a consultation was held with three options for a one-way system around the lake.

Mr Caine said: “The consultation showed that whilst there is support in retaining the active travel facility, the majority of people favoured the one way being reversed.

“The survey indicated 58.7 per cent preferring Option One, with the one way in a southerly direction.”

Option Two was to keep the current system.

Mr Caine continued: “Funding has been secured from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund [LUF] to improve the active travel route around the lake and design for this is progressing.

“To meet the majority support from the consultation, the one way around the lake needs reversing by the making of a TRO.”

He added that the changes would be paid for by the levelling up fund.

Both county councillors for the Llandrindod South ward have had their say on the proposal and have given it a cautious welcome.

Cllr Josie Ewing (Liberal Democrat) said: “I do indeed agree with the results post survey and residential review, I welcome this change and I hope that this layout pleases users more.”

Cllr Pete Roberts (Liberal Democrat) said: “Whilst broadly supportive of the changes I do have concerns about the impact on traffic volumes of extending it fully to the entrance to the Doctors car park entrance and not commencing it at the entrance to the cafe car park.

“However, with the likely increased levels of children in the area from the development of the skate park I do see the increase in road safety that this change would bring.

“I therefore welcome the decision to take this to a statutory consultation where this issue can be given more consideration.”

If agreed by Cllr Charlton it would be expected that the decision would come into force five clear days later to allow it to be challenged and call in for scrutiny.

This means that it should be in force by Thursday, January 22 and the consultation process would go on to be held later this year.