One-way traffic system could be set for change as consultation announced

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A consultation is planned to go ahead on proposal to reverse one-way traffic system in Welsh town.

On Tuesday, January 27, Powys County Council’s Cabinet member for Highways, Transport and Recycling Cllr Jackie Charlton (Llangattock and Llangynidr) used delegated powers and agreed to start the legal procedures to bring in a new Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) into force on St Mary’s Street, Brecon.

This would see traffic move along the street in an easterly rather than the current westerly direction.

Traffic and travel manager Tony Caine said: “Plans to introduce improvements to the streetscape of Brecon Town Centre have been progressing and an agreed scheme has now been developed.

“Various consultations and stakeholder engagements for those works have been undertaken separately.

“As a consequence of this scheme, it would be desirable for St Mary’s Street to be made one-way in the opposing direction.”

Mr Caine continued: “Reversing the one-way on St Mary’s street will aid the flow of traffic and facilitate the planned works within the town centre.

“Should the one-way not change, traffic flow would be impeded by the proposed layout for the town centre enhancements and would lead to issues and complaints with a number of businesses being adversely affected by the wider town centre works.

“Reversing the one-way will have limited impact on traffic flows given the nature of the routes around the town via Glamorgan Street.”

He explained that money for the scheme would come from the Welsh Government’s Local Transport fund for 2025/2026 and then continue from the Regional Transport Plan funding in future years.

Mr Caine added: “All four elected county councillors for Brecon have been involved in the development of this scheme and fully aware of the proposals and await the result of the consultation.”

Powys councillors have a five-day period to call in the decision for scrutiny should they wish to do so.

This period will run out this week and the decision to hold a consultation set to come into force on Thursday, February 5.

If no “substantive” objections are received during the consultation period, the traffic order will be implemented.