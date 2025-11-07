One week left to apply for St David’s Day 2026 celebration fund

Community groups across Wales are being encouraged to apply to the 2026 St David’s Day fund for activities to celebrate the day of Wales’ patron saint Dewi Sant, on 1 March.

First Minister Eluned Morgan announced the new fund in October, and the fund will be open for applications until 12pm on Friday 14 November.

Activities could include parades, music performances, community workshops, traditional Welsh folk dancing (twmpathau) or food-based events. The Welsh Government has allocated £1 million for St David’s Day celebrations next year.

Grants of between £500 and £5,000 are open for smaller local or neighbourhood events. Up to £20,000 will be available for regional organisations, such as local authorities, and up to £40,000 for Wales-wide organisations.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “St David Day, our national day, is such an important event for bringing communities together to celebrate everything that makes Wales such a special country, with our unique identity and culture.

“We’re a nation bursting with pride and creativity and I can’t wait to see the wealth of activities taking place next year, from our smallest villages to our biggest cities.

“If you’re part of an organisation, be it a small neighbourhood group or a major national player, get involved! Let’s make Dydd Gwyl Dewi 2026 the best one ever!”

For further information and to apply, please visit: St Davids Day 2026: Pilot support fund