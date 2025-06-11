Online abuse of politicians ‘getting worse by the day’

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd members called for urgent action to tackle the “existential crisis” of abuse, harassment and intimidation faced by politicians on social media.

Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price, the first out-gay man in his party to be elected to national office, warned prejudices based on sex, race and sexual orientation have been reinvigorated.

He told the Senedd: “It is getting worse by the day, and it really represents an existential crisis for our democracy and our society.”

Mr Price said: “For our democracy to be effective, it has to be diverse. Diversity trumps ability. It’s a piece of evidence in social science.”

The former Plaid Cymru leader called for a focus on representation of trans women and men, a community “under siege”, to ensure their voices are heard in the Senedd.

‘Rife’

Mr Price highlighted harmful comments below news stories involving him in recent weeks. “That certainly won’t deter me and I hope it won’t deter anyone else,” he said. “But we’ve got to do something about it collectively, haven’t we?”

Labour’s Hannah Blythyn expressed concerns that Wales could go backwards in terms of equality of representation at the next Senedd election in less than 12 months.

She warned that online abuse, misogyny and homophobia are rife across society.

Ms Blythyn told Senedd members: “I very much made an active decision when I had the opportunity to stand in this legislature because of the make-up – that there were more women here, that it was more representative.”

She emphasised that diversity not only changes the face of politics but its focus too, saying: “It makes what we do and the policies that we produce so much better because we are experts by our own life experiences.”

‘Significant barrier’

Jane Hutt, Wales’ social justice secretary, acknowledged the rise of abuse, harassment and intimidation towards politicians, candidates and campaigners.

During a statement on June 10, she told the Senedd: “This is a significant barrier to participation in politics, particularly for people from under-represented groups.”

She outlined voluntary diversity and inclusion guidance for political parties which aims to ensure democratic bodies are truly representative of all the people of Wales.

Ms Hutt said safety costs will be exempt from spending limits for Welsh elections, in line with calls from the Jo Cox Foundation which was set up after the Labour MP’s murder in 2016.

She added that Welsh ministers are working with regulator Ofcom, which has new enforcement powers, around the misuse and abuse of online media.

‘Box ticking’

Altaf Hussain, the Kashmir-born Conservative who represents South Wales West, warned guidance on equal representation risks crossing a dangerous line.

The former surgeon said: “Equality of access cannot come just by bureaucratic diktats or targets that treat individuals not as nuanced, valued voices but boxes to tick.

“This removes merit, choice and, frankly, voters’ rights deciding who is best representing them. Let’s not replace one form of exclusion with another altogether; the truest diversity only flourishes where and when freedom leads.”

Plaid Cymru’s Sioned Williams said progress on underrepresentation of women in politics has slowed and, in some parts of democracy, has gone into reverse. She pointed out that the number of female leaders in councils has halved to only 9%.

Ms Williams warned the voluntary guidance was published “far too late” and represented a “poor reflection” of shelved plans to introduce gender quotas to ensure equal representation. “Wales belongs to everyone,” she said. “Everyone must have a voice in our nation’s future.”

