Online booking plans for recycling centres scrapped

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

Plans to introduce an online booking system at household recycling centres have been scrapped, following a backlash from residents.

Flintshire Council last week outlined proposals which would have seen people required to book online before going to dispose of waste.

The suggestion was raised as a way to reduce queuing outside facilities in Mold, Buckley, Oakenholt, Sandycroft and Greenfield after their opening hours were cut at the start of May in a bid to save money.

‘Ludicrous’

It was later criticised by some members of the public, who described it as “ludicrous” and “stupid”, and said it would make it harder to recycle.

However, a senior official told a meeting of backbench councillors held this morning (Tuesday, 8 October) that the local authority would not be pressing ahead with the move.

Katie Wilby, the council’s chief officer for streetscene and transportation, claimed implementing the system was in fact never on the cards as the queuing problems had since eased.

She blamed a wording error for the confusion after a report asked members of the authority’s environment and economy scrutiny committee to “endorse

the introduction of a booking system”.

Queuing

Ms Wilby said: “If members feel that queuing outside a particular recycling site is a problem, then one solution is to introduce a booking system for all waste streams, but we’re not advocating that.

“I think the wording in the report could have been a lot clearer, so we’ll take that back as a learning point.

“We already have a booking system for certain waste streams like asbestos, mattresses and other things like engine oil and tyres, but there is no new system that we’re trying to bring in.

“It was just one of the solutions if queuing was such a massive issue and people felt so strongly about it. That’s what some local authorities have chosen to do.”

The council decided earlier this year to cut the number of days its recycling centres are open from seven down to five to achieve financial savings.

It led to issues in Buckley as images on social media showed cars backing up outside the site on Globe Way, with some queues also reported in Sandycroft.

Removed

Committee chair David Evans (Lab) asked for the recommendation for a booking system to be introduced at the centres to be removed as it was not seen as necessary.

His suggestion was backed by Buckley Pentrobin ward councillor Mike Peers (Ind), along with other members.

Cllr Peers said: “I’d like to thank Katie for her comment at the beginning, where it’s now been clarified that she wasn’t advocating a booking system. I couldn’t really see how this would work.

“I did raise the issue in the early days as the queuing was horrendous, but it has reduced. I’ve been there many times and there’s been no queues.

“My view is that this was all about data collection, but it becomes a bureaucratic process.

“I would imagine the whole process to book in to take a bag of waste to the skip site would have taken longer than actually loading the car and driving there, so we don’t need to impose this on the people of Flintshire.”

