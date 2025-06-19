Only 21 births registered in Welsh county that saw highest marriage increase in Wales and England

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

Just 21 births were registered last year in the same Welsh county that has seen Wales and England’s highest percentage increase in marriages.

Despite a boom in couples tying the knot the number of births in Monmouthshire has fallen, which has been blamed on the closure of the maternity unit at Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall Hospital.

According to the county council registration service’s annual report there were more than 780 marriages in Monmouthshire in 2024/25.

That included 704 registered between 34 approved premises and the council register office, and a further 82 religious ceremonies while 14 civil partnerships were also registered.

The report stated the Office for National Statistics had recognised, in a report from July last year, Monmouthshire had the highest percentage increase in ceremonies across Wales and England, from 2019 to 2022, at 67.4 per cent.

News reports also stated Monmouthshire had the highest rates of marriage per capita in Wales, and fifth highest in Wales and England, according to the council report.

Backlog

Superintendent registrar Jennifer Walton said: “Love is in the air. Monmouthshire has some beautiful venues and we have people coming from all over the country to get married here, from London, from Northumberland and all parts of Wales.”

Ms Walton said there had been a backlog of marriages in 2022 due to the Covid pandemic following the lifting of restrictions.

She also said there has since been more weddings taking place from Monday to Friday, placing additional demand on the service with office based registration staff heading out to conduct ceremonies impacting the ability to offer appointments for the registration of births and deaths.

“It is a juggling act,” said Ms Walton: “We’ve never failed to get to a ceremony, touch wood, that will never, ever happen but there is a lot of pressure over the summer as that is when most ceremonies take place.”

‘Brilliant’

She praised the “brilliant” part-time team or registrar who also accommodate requests for cover.

Rogiet Labour councillor Peter Strong said he thought all of the scrutiny committee were struck by the “remarkable statistic” and added: “I hope it’s not too much marry in haste and repent at leisure but I don’t suppose you collate the figures on that side of things.”

On births while just 21 were registered in Monmouthshire a further 633 from Monmouthshire mums who gave birth at the Grange Hospital, Cwmbran were registered on behalf of Torfaen.

All 1,019 deaths registered occurred in Monmouthshire and Ms Walton said the figures couldn’t answer Cllr Alistair Neill’s question on differences between births and deaths as the county’s residents could die elsewhere as well as give birth out of county.

Conservative councillor for Devauden, Rachel Buckler, said she was possibly being “nostalgic” but said: “My children are very proud to be born in Monmouthshire it seems sad we have so few births here now.”

It was also stated the low number of births had contributed to the council missing the target to register all within the statutory time frame. Ms Walton said 95 per cent were registered in time and the 100 per cent figure missed as one family was unable to attend the appointment they were offered. She said all families needing to register a birth or death were offered appointments within the time frame.

Of deaths 94 per cent were registered in time, with 29 outside the time frame, which was impacted by changes from September that made the medical examiner’s role statutory and increased the time taken to complete the process. Ms Walton said it is expected the 95 per cent target for deaths to be registered in time will be achieved next year.

