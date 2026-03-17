Only hotel in UNESCO World Heritage Site goes under the hammer

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

The only hotel in a town recognised by the United Nations for its importance to world history is to go under the hammer this week.

The Lion Hotel, in Blaenavon, closed at the start of the year due to retirement and the pub and hotel is to be sold at auction on Wednesday, March 18.

It has a guide price of £350,000 for the freehold and auctioneers Sideny Phillips will holding the auction inside the Broad Street pub.

Blaenavon was designated a World Heritage Site, the same status as iconic locations such as India’s Taj Mahal and the Pyramids in Egypt, by United Nations historic and cultural body UNESCO in 2000 due to its international importance in iron making and coal mining in the late 18th and the early 19th century. The town also borders the Bannau Brycheniog National Park.

Concern at the impact of the hotel’s closure was raised at Torfaen Borough Council’s January meeting but the cabinet member responsible for tourism said the authority doesn’t have the power to protect the use of the privately owned building as a hotel when it is sold at auction, though such a change would require planning permission.

Blaenavon independent councillor Nick Horler asked the council’s cabinet member for the economy “for assurance no change of use would be looked when the Lion Hotel is potentially sold at auction on March 18.”

Cllr Horler said: “I, and other members representing Blaenavon, really believe it is very much needed for the community and visitors to our World Heritage site.”

However Cllr Joanne Gauden replied: “It is not in my gift to agree to that, it is a planning application to change the (use) class but yes I agree this is the only hotel in Blaenavon and serves the tourism industry. We have people staying who are visiting, going cycling, up on the Brecon Beacons. Absolutely I do agree we need to keep that as a hotel.”

An economic blueprint being developed by Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent councils also includes a destination management plan that aims to boost tourism across both boroughs.

Labour’s Cllr Gauden described the closure of the Lion as “a blow to the community and to me and of course the staff employed there.”

She said the council’s economic development team had met with the owners who she said were considering “further options for the building and the business” and the council would continue to provide support.