Only one in seven inquests in Gwent were completed on time last year as delays worsen

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A scrutiny committee at Newport City Council, which manages the Gwent Coroner’s Service, heard only 81 of the 595 cases opened during the last financial year reached inquest within the six-month target.

The council said legal changes introduced in 2024 have led to more referrals involving complex medical cases, increasing the time needed to investigate deaths.

The council’s head of law and standards, Mike Wallbank, said a “very challenging” situation meant only 13.6% of cases handled last year proceeded to inquest on time.

He said these cases “require more thorough examination” and it takes officers longer to gather the necessary information.

Mr Wallbank added, the council was looking at additional staffing as one way to cope. But he said Gwent was “far from the only coroner’s service affected” by the law changes.

Of the 595 cases opened in Gwent during the last financial year, 81 proceeded to inquest within the six-month target period.

Figures from earlier years show the performance was much better before the law was changed around medical referrals, with around 95% of cases proceeding to inquest on time.

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