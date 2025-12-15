Opening date revealed for new cycle path

Richard Youle – Local democracy reporter

The opening date has been revealed for a new cycle path running through one of Wales’ most stunning valleys.

The council-led has project in Carmarthenshire’s Towy Valley been years in the making.

It will link Abergwili on the outskirts of Carmarthen to Ffairfach, by Llandeilo, around 13 miles away.

A number of sections of the scenic route have been completed and in April this year the council estimated it would be finished this winter.

In October the council announced the opening of two new sections between Llanarthne and Cilsan, the installation of two bridges spanning the Towy and Cothi rivers, and said it expected the project to be fully completed in the new year.

While the weather was ideal for outdoor work for much of 2025 it has been a different story in recent weeks as rainfall totals accumulate.

Asked for an update on the project and whether any sections along the low-lying valley route have been submerged by water, a council spokeswoman said the plan was to open the whole path next May.

She said: “Seasonal weather is to be expected and construction is monitored on a weekly basis. Working areas adjacent to and at times lower than the path route has experienced flooding which is effectively managed by the project team.”

The previous Conservative Government in Westminster contributed £16.7 million towards the project with the council allocating a smaller sum of its own. It is hoped the shared-use path will boost tourism and the local economy as well as providing a commuting option for people living close by.

Engineers were commissioned in 2013 to identify options for a shared-use path between Carmarthen and Ffairfach and a couple of short sections were completed in 2018 and 2019 before the previous Government’s £16.7 million Levelling Up Fund award in 2021.

Independent councillor Edward Thomas, cabinet member for transport, waste and infrastructure services, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that while the official opening was planned for May the path should be completed in March.

Councils are cautious about making announcements and decisions in the run-up to elections that might have an effect on the election campaign, and voters go to the polls in Wales to elect a new Senedd on May 7.