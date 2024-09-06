Opening of first phase of a £200m health, leisure and life science complex delayed

The opening of the first phase of a £200m health, leisure and life science complex will be delayed by three months.

Carmarthenshire Council, which is spearheading and part-funding the Pentre Awel project on the outskirts of Llanelli, said bad weather was to blame.

Pentre Awel will comprise four phases – or zones – and is one of nine city deal projects for the Swansea Bay city region. The first zone will include a new Llanelli leisure centre.

Cllr Hazel Evans, cabinet member for regeneration, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “We are eagerly looking forward to the phased opening of Pentre Awel to the public, which will start in the spring of next year and begin with its leisure facilities including hydrotherapy pool, café and Swansea University’s health and well-being academy.

“Due to unprecedented severe weather, the construction on site has been delayed by three months.

“This length of delay is minimal for a construction project of this size and scale and we are on track for the hand over of the site from Bouygues UK to the county council at the beginning of next year.

“Following the handover of the building, we will be furnishing zone one in anticipation of its opening in the spring.

“Further information will be communicated in the lead-up to the handover of the building and the official opening.”

89-week completion target

Speaking at the beginning of March, Peter Sharpe, of lead contractor Bouygues UK, said the company was on track to meet zone one’s 89-week completion target, but he stressed how bad the winter weather had been.

He said cranes couldn’t operate for safety reasons when wind speeds exceeded 23mph and there had been 10 named storms all told.

Zones two and three of Pentre Awel will include up to 370 assisted living units for people with differing care needs, and additional business space. Zone four will feature housing and a hotel.

The complex is on a site the size of 40 rugby pitches and will also accommodate a nursing home, landscaped paths and habitat improvements.

Zone one is costing £96m. Funding for Pentre Awel is coming from the council, other regional public sector partners, the UK and Welsh governments, and the private sector.

