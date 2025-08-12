Opera star shares his bowel cancer journey to encourage screening

Opera singer Rhys Meirion, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in February 2025, is now passionately urging others to participate in screening programmes.

Rhys received a bowel screening test through the post but put it aside for a few weeks, after experiencing worrying symptoms such as blood in his stools he finally took the test and was referred for a colonoscopy in February. It was during this procedure that medical staff discovered a tumour.

Following his diagnosis, Rhys underwent an almost eight-hour robotic operation on 19 May 2025, performed by Colorectal Surgeon Mr Steve Dixon at Ysbyty Gwynedd. Prior to surgery, Rhys participated in the Prehab programme in Wrexham, which he found invaluable. The programme provided physical preparation, counselling, and mental support to help him face surgery and recovery with confidence.

Care

Rhys praised the care he received throughout his treatment journey.

“From the theatre team to the fantastic staff on Tegid Ward, I felt completely safe and well cared for. They brought professionalism and even some fun to my recovery, which really lifted my spirits,” he said.

Following surgery, he was relieved to learn that no further treatment was required as his cancer had been caught early. He will continue to be monitored over the next five years.

Reflecting on his experience, Rhys said: “This journey has made me realise how precious life is. Remarkably, I was able to perform at Mike Peters’ funeral just 10 days after my surgery, and I truly believe the robotic surgery played a huge role in my recovery.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the fantastic teams at Ysbyty Gwynedd and Wrexham Maelor Hospital — their care, professionalism and compassion made all the difference during a very difficult time.

“From the moment of my diagnosis to the support I received throughout treatment, I felt I was in the best possible hands.”

Screening

Rhys is now urging everyone eligible for bowel screening—and other health screening programmes such as PSA tests, cervical smears, and mammograms—to take part.

“This test saved my life. I put it off at first, but I urge anyone who receives a screening kit not to ignore it. Whether it’s bowel screening, cervical screening, a PSA test or a mammogram—please take it seriously. These simple tests are there to catch problems early, often before any symptoms appear. They really can save lives,” added Rhys.

Colorectal Surgeon Mr Steve Dixon expressed his gratitude to Rhys for sharing his story.

He said: “Rhys’s story shows how crucial screening is. Detecting tumours early can save lives, and not everyone is as fortunate if they delay seeking help.

“Robotic surgery also played a key role in his recovery — it allows us to perform highly precise procedures with smaller incisions, which often means less pain, fewer complications, and a much faster return to normal life. We’re grateful to Rhys for sharing his experience and helping to raise awareness, especially among men in his age group, where conversations about symptoms can sometimes be difficult but are vitally important.”

Surgical Matron Ceri Newell added: “Rhys is doing exceptionally well, and we were all so pleased when he recently visited to thank the ward staff. His positive feedback means a lot to the team, and we’re proud to have been part of his journey.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

