Operator appointed for new TaithCymru coach service

Nation Cymru staff

A new coach service linking north and south-west Wales will run nine return journeys a day when it launches next month.

Edwards Coaches has been appointed to operate Transport for Wales’s new TaithCymru service in partnership with Llew Jones.

From October 25, coaches will run between Bangor and Carmarthen, calling at Caernarfon, Porthmadog, Dolgellau, Machynlleth, Aberystwyth University, Aberystwyth Bus Station and Aberaeron.

One late-night journey each day will continue beyond Bangor to Holyhead Railway Station and Port, providing connections with rail and ferry services for passengers travelling to and from Anglesey and Ireland.

Edwards Coaches will be the lead operator, working with Llew Jones to provide a reliable, high-quality service on behalf of Transport for Wales.

Both operators are now recruiting drivers to help deliver the new service, creating opportunities for people to join their teams ahead of the October launch.

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at Transport for Wales: “This appointment is an important step towards giving customers a new way to travel across Wales.

“TaithCymru will offer a direct, comfortable and convenient connection between north and south-west Wales, cutting journey times by up to an hour and making it easier to travel for work, education, healthcare, leisure or to visit family and friends.

“The daily late-night extension to Holyhead will also strengthen links with Anglesey, Ireland and the wider public transport network. Edwards Coaches and Llew Jones bring valuable experience and local knowledge, and we look forward to working with them to deliver a service customers can rely on.”

Jessica Thomas from Edwards Coaches said: “We’re proud to have been chosen as the lead operator for TaithCymru. This is an exciting new service that will make journeys across Wales quicker and simpler, and we’re pleased to be working with Llew Jones to bring it to life.

“We’re now recruiting drivers to join our team and help us provide the friendly, dependable service our customers expect.”

Steve Jones from Llew Jones said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Edwards Coaches to deliver TaithCymru. The service will create better links for the communities we serve and open up more sustainable travel options.

“We’re also looking for drivers to join us and play a key role in introducing this important new connection.”

TaithCymru supports the Welsh Government’s commitment to improve connections across Wales and the wider ambition for a more integrated public transport network, giving customers a practical and sustainable alternative for longer journeys.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday 6 October. More information about fares, booking and the new service will be available on our website shortly. More at www.tfw.wales/taithcymru

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