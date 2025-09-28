Opinion poll ‘shows how far-right is telling fairy tales about UK’

A large opinion poll has shown how the far-right is telling “fairy tales” about the UK, its organisers say.

The survey of 45,000 people shatters the far-right’s “destructive portrayal” of a divided Britain, revealing instead a country that is tolerant, inclusive but crying out for real change, it was suggested.

Commissioned by green entrepreneur Dale Vince, the poll questioned people on more than 80 social, political and economic issues.

Counterpoint

Conducted by Hope not Hate and backed by the TUC, the poll was said to provide a counterpoint to the “hate-fuelled rhetoric” dominating parts of the political sphere.

Mr Vince said: “I wanted to know what Britain really thinks. That’s why I commissioned this Giga Poll.

“Our findings show we’re being told fairy tales by the right about the country we live in, about our fellow citizens, our neighbours and friends and what they care about.

“I hope the views and attitudes – expressed through this massive poll – will help shape the future of our country.

“It needs to start with government, they have the levers of power – and they need to start by listening.”

Two thirds of respondents said they live in peaceful, friendly communities and four in five enjoyed mixing with people of other ethnicities, religions and backgrounds.

Cost of living

The cost of living was the biggest concern of those surveyed, followed by the NHS, with immigration and asylum ranking only fourth at 25%.

Nick Lowles, chief executive of Hope not Hate, said: “The Giga Poll is the most important piece of polling that has been conducted for many years.

“The size of the poll gives us invaluable information about the state of Britain today and of the hopes and concerns of its citizens.

“The timing of the poll is also crucial.

“Against the backdrop of growing anti-immigrant rhetoric and the largest far-right demonstration in British history, this poll clearly shows that the bulk of British people are far more positive about the country than the media discourse states and are more progressive and nuanced on issues such as climate action and immigration.”