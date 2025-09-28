Opinion poll ‘shows how far-right is telling fairy tales about UK’
A large opinion poll has shown how the far-right is telling “fairy tales” about the UK, its organisers say.
The survey of 45,000 people shatters the far-right’s “destructive portrayal” of a divided Britain, revealing instead a country that is tolerant, inclusive but crying out for real change, it was suggested.
Commissioned by green entrepreneur Dale Vince, the poll questioned people on more than 80 social, political and economic issues.
Counterpoint
Conducted by Hope not Hate and backed by the TUC, the poll was said to provide a counterpoint to the “hate-fuelled rhetoric” dominating parts of the political sphere.
Mr Vince said: “I wanted to know what Britain really thinks. That’s why I commissioned this Giga Poll.
“Our findings show we’re being told fairy tales by the right about the country we live in, about our fellow citizens, our neighbours and friends and what they care about.
“I hope the views and attitudes – expressed through this massive poll – will help shape the future of our country.
“It needs to start with government, they have the levers of power – and they need to start by listening.”
Two thirds of respondents said they live in peaceful, friendly communities and four in five enjoyed mixing with people of other ethnicities, religions and backgrounds.
Cost of living
The cost of living was the biggest concern of those surveyed, followed by the NHS, with immigration and asylum ranking only fourth at 25%.
Nick Lowles, chief executive of Hope not Hate, said: “The Giga Poll is the most important piece of polling that has been conducted for many years.
“The size of the poll gives us invaluable information about the state of Britain today and of the hopes and concerns of its citizens.
“The timing of the poll is also crucial.
“Against the backdrop of growing anti-immigrant rhetoric and the largest far-right demonstration in British history, this poll clearly shows that the bulk of British people are far more positive about the country than the media discourse states and are more progressive and nuanced on issues such as climate action and immigration.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
I don’t see division. I see a narrow band of out right hatred and racism and at its head are people like Putins farage and lennon.
Impose a one off 2% wealth tax, fund health and social care, justice and reverse the measures of austerity. Get people happier again.
I’m not sure Dale Vince would be OK with that.
The one thing they are telling which is no fairy tale is its’ treacherous desperation to give it all away to Trump/Putin control.
Ah – Dale Vince, renowned psephologist, and beneficiary of no green subsidies whatsoever – Sterling work!
“Fairy Tales”?!!! What are we? 5 years old? Why are we whitewashing the Right’s malevolence, divisiveness and hate speech by giving it all such an innocuous term?
I’m glad this survey was done, but let’s not undo this good work by letting the Right off the hook like that.