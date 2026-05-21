Opposition alliance challenges revived Catholic super-school plans

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

An alliance of opposition councillors has formally challenged Flintshire’s Cabinet over plans to bring back unchanged its controversial Catholic super-school plans.

The decision to revive the plans to close four Catholic schools in the county and build a replacement 3-18 super-school in Flint has been called-in by the Liberal Democrats in partnership with the True Independents, Flintshire People’s Voice and Reform UK.

The three members of the Liberal Democrat group – leader Cllr Andrew Parkhurst, Cllr David Coggins Cogan and Cllr Fran Lister are named on the call in alongside True Independents group leader Cllr Carol Ellis, Flintshire People’s Voice leader Cllr Sam Swash and Cllr Helen Brown, leader of the Reform

Group

Over the last 15 months a long and bruising consultation saw 95% of respondents reject plans to close St David’s Catholic Primary in Mold, St Anthony’s in Saltney, St Mary’s in Flint and St Richard Gwyn High School to make way for the super-school before a legal challenge ended the original consultation.

Having been paused for review during the Senedd election period, last week Flintshire’s Labour-led coalition Cabinet voted to relaunch the plans without any changes.

The opposition alliance say that decision must now be scrutinised fully before the administration presses ahead, especially as the original costings – initially reported as being £55.5 million but closer to £77m once interest on Flintshire Council borrowing is factored in, was calculated before the Iran conflict – and its economic impact – had begun.

“This is not a narrow party-political objection,”said Cllr Parkhurst. “Group leaders from across the political spectrum have come together because this decision is too important to be waved through.

“Thousands of residents, parents, and pupils have already made their views clear. Instead of showing humility, listening, and going back to the drawing board, the Cabinet appears determined to restart the same process and push ahead with the same unwanted proposal.

“After the recent Senedd election results, you would have thought Labour might have learned something about listening to communities. Sadly, in Flintshire, they seem to be carrying on as if nothing has happened.”

Fellow Lib Dem Cllr Fran Lister, who is on the authority’s Education, Youth and

Culture Overview and Scrutiny Committee, added: “As a teacher, I know how disruptive uncertainty can be for pupils, parents, and staff.

“These communities have already been through one deeply stressful consultation, and they deserve far better than being asked to go through the same process again without clear answers about what has changed.

“Before any new consultation begins, councillors must be satisfied that the process is fair, the information is accurate and the voices of parents, pupils, staff, and governors will genuinely be listened to. At present, it just looks like asking the same question again and again until they get the answer they want.”