Opposition groups continue push to remove councillor from cabinet

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

“Extremely disappointed” opposition councillors still want to see a Liberal Democrat councillor sacked from the cabinet.

On Tuesday (May 19) evening, Powys County Council leader Cllr Jake Berriman (Liberal Democrat -Llandrindod North took Cllr Charlton (Liberal Democrat – Llangattock and Llangynidr) out of the firing line by removing waste and recycling from her portfolio of responsibilities.

This sidestepped the issue of Cllr Charlton having to potentially face a motion of no confidence and a vote at an extraordinary council meeting which had been pushed for by both the Powys Independents and Conservative groups.

This follows revelations that debating a motion of no confidence at the council annual meeting on Thursday, May 14, had been blocked.

The call to remove Cllr Charlton had been made due to problems in the new waste and recycling collection routes which came into force in March.

This has seen black bin and recycling boxes left in streets all around Powys due to collection failures to this month.

Cllr Berriman handed over the waste and recycling part over to Cllr Richard Church (Liberal Democrat – Welshpool Castle) to add to his regulatory services cabinet portfolio.

But this still leaves left Cllr Charlton with responsibility for the council’s green agenda – as well as highways and transport department.

Joint statement

Powys Independents joint group leaders Cllrs Beverley Baynham (Presteigne) and Ange Williams (Knighton and Beguildy) and Conservative group leader Cllr Aled Davies (Llansilin & Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant) have issued a joint statement on the situation.

They confirmed that request of an extraordinary council meeting to discuss latest motion of no confidence had been suspended in light of the mini cabinet reshuffle.

Cllrs Baynham, Williams and Davies said: “Cllr Berriman has recognised the concerns raised by both the public and councillors who have lost all confidence in the portfolio holder.

“It is disappointing that the leader had to be forced into taking this decision which has been inevitable for a very long time.

“The opposition groups note the appointment of Cllr Church to take on responsibility for waste and recycling and expect immediate improvements to this vital service.”

Noting that Cllr Charlton remains in charge of highways and transport, the trio continued: “With the roads of Powys in a parlous state and a home to school transport policy that fails to deliver for so many families, we wish to make it clear that we are extremely disappointed that Cllr Charlton remains on the cabinet and retains responsibility for both highways and transport.

“We will continue to hold all portfolio holders to account when they fail to accept responsibility where services fall short of the standards residents rightly expect.”

Trust

Cllr Berriman hopes that the removal of the much criticises waste and recycling portfolios from Cllr Charlton will: “regain everyone’s trust in our highly regarded and valued waste and recycling service.”

After receiving the extra responsibilities, Cllr Church has taken a swipe at the opposition over the hounding of Cllr Charlton.

Cllr Church said: “The personal criticism aimed at Jackie by opposition councillors in recent weeks has been unjustified.

“All councillors have been fully briefed about the temporary difficulties arising from the move to new routes.”

Cllr Church does not believe that the buck stops with cabinet members for poor council service delivery.

Cllr Church said: “Councillors set the budget and policies they do not run the day-to-day operation of services; we employ officers who are qualified and trained to deal with complex operational matters.

“Picking on one councillor to blame for operational failure is unjustified.”