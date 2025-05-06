Opposition grows to bypass scheme dubbed a colossal waste of money

Martin Shipton

Opposition is mounting to a proposed village bypass which campaigners say would damage the local landscape and be a colossal waste of public money.

The planned new road at Newgale, between Haverfordwest and St Davids in Pembrokeshire, could cost more than £60m, according to opponents who have set up a group called STUN – Stand Up for Newgale.

STUN accuses Pembrokeshire County Council and the Canadian firm AtkinsRéalis, which is leading a public consultation on the plans, of misleading the public over the need for the bypass.

The group says that by using photographs of the only major flood the village has ever had, in 2014, the council is “over-dramatising” the future risk to Newgale and “using shock tactics” designed to scare people into supporting an unnecessary road.

Devastation

STUN argues that if the road is built, it would cause devastation to Newgale’s ecology and local countryside and be a blight on the iconic Brandy Brook valley through which it would pass.

Using professional consultants and a coastal geomorphology expert STUN has put forward an alternative low cost solution to counter any threat from the sea, claiming it would protect Newgale for at least 85 years.

The public consultation exercise will run until May 11, with residents asked to email or send letters before then.

STUN accuses Pembrokeshire County Council of “bulldozing ahead” with the A487 Newgale bypass despite growing objections to the scheme from locals and businesses, many of whom have been quick to come out in opposition to the new road and in support of STUN’s alternative. These include the community councils of Brawdy, Solva, Nolton and Roch which are sending formal letters of objection to the plans, as are politicians and local business owners including Paul Davies MS.

‘Less invasive’

Mr Davies issued a statement of support for STUN’s campaign in which he said: “STUN has designed an alternative Newgale Beach Access and Shingle Bank Realignment Scheme which is less invasive and would save the council and local taxpayers huge amounts of money.

“I am very disappointed that the council is pushing ahead with its plans rather than working with the community on a much more affordable scheme. We know the council is struggling financially and yet somehow it’s content to find millions of pounds for a scheme that the local community opposes.”

There has also been widespread speculation questioning whether the proposed US military DARC Radar Array, which would involve the construction of 27 Deep Space Radars, each 21 metres tall, nearby at Cawdor Barracks, Brawdy, could go ahead without the new road in place.

During both the construction phase and when the radar station is operating, there will be heavy lorry traffic.

Many locals believe the two projects are actually connected and that connection accounts for the council’s refusal to consider STUN’s low cost alternative.

STUN argues that any such connection between the projects would mean that legally both projects should be submitted together as part of a single planning application. This would complicate the planning process at a time when there is also growing local opposition to the Radar proposal.

Asserting that the project would be a huge waste of public money a spokesperson for STUN said: “If built, six farms would be divided or directly affected by the proposed route and campsite nature walks ruined. The construction phase would irreparably destroy wildlife and decimate the valley floor by use of heavy plant and machinery while creating a massive 120m long concrete bridge over the Brandy Brook valley.

“Loss of vital local businesses, WC facilities, and the T11 bus service would take a heavy toll on the local economy and tourism. We have designed an affordable alternative plan which involves moving the shingle bank slightly seaward and which would avoid all of these troubling issues. However, the county council obstinately continues in a direction which would destroy Newgale forever with the devastating visual impact it would have on the iconic Brandy Brook valley within Britain’s only coastal National Park.

“Newgale is a jewel in the crown of our tourism rich peninsular, so why is there such determination to waste many millions of taxpayers’ money on a completely unnecessary road which would only ever potentially benefit a US military base, and from which the ecology and wildlife of Brandy Brook could never recover?

“As a community campaign we have uncovered a plethora of reasons why this road must not go ahead. Pembrokeshire County Council has already spent over £4m on consultants’ fees and their projected cost of the road has already risen above £40m. Our research suggests the cost will be even higher – at least £60m.

“At a time when we need to be rebuilding our public services, surely this amount of money would be better spent on improvements to local schools, home care packages and Withybush Hospital.”

STUN has urged anyone who shares their concerns over the proposed bypass to urgently email AtkinsRéalis at [email protected] before the consultation closes on May 11, and to copy their objection to STUN at [email protected] .

Vital

Pembrokeshire County Council insists that the bypass – officially known as the Newgale Coastal Adaptation Project – is vital for ensuring long-term resilience to climate change. The council has previously stated that sea level rise and worsening storm conditions present a growing risk to the A487.

A spokesperson for the council said the scheme remains at the consultation stage and that all feedback submitted before the May 11 deadline will be carefully considered.

