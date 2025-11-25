Opposition leaders renew calls for independent Wales Covid inquiry

Chris Haines – ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd opposition leaders have ramped up calls for a Wales-specific Covid inquiry, warning a major UK-wide report failed to fully scrutinise decisions made in Cardiff Bay.

The Conservatives and Plaid Cymru argued a dedicated Welsh inquiry remains necessary to deliver justice for thousands of families who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

Darren Millar, leader of the Tory opposition, said the case for an independent Wales-specific inquiry has not gone away despite last week’s UK Covid-19 Inquiry module-two report.

The inquiry, chaired by Baroness Hallett, warned the Welsh Government’s initial pandemic response was inadequate and overly reliant on Westminster.

Mr Millar told the Senedd: “The focus of the inquiry is very much on the UK Government and, in my view, there needs to be more focus on many of the decisions which were taken here.”

Mr Millar stressed: “We must make sure that we learn lessons in the Welsh context and that’s why I still firmly believe – along with the Covid bereaved families and many others – that we need that independent Welsh Covid inquiry to take place.”

He accused ministers of refusing to engage with a Senedd committee set up to look at gaps in the UK inquiry which collapsed due to a row about witnesses swearing oaths. Mr Millar suggested the Welsh Government wants to “dictate” the terms of any inquiry.

He said: “The Welsh Government absolutely needs to be held to account for the different decisions that it took at different times during the course of the pandemic – some of which, regrettably, led to a greater loss of life.

“That’s what Baroness Hallett said herself in terms of some of those late decisions that were taken in respect of the second lockdown after those unsuccessful local lockdowns.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan stressed the Welsh Government is committed to learning every lesson from the pandemic to ensure Wales is better prepared for future public health threats.

‘Inexplicable’

She said the judge-led UK inquiry has extensively investigated decisions made in Wales while recognising the inter-relationship between governments of the UK.

“This was the most comprehensive review possible,” she stressed, pointing out that it is the inquiry’s second module with a further eight to come.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth told the chamber: “It is clear again from this report that lessons weren’t learned as we progressed and we have to understand why.”

He said multiple opportunities to forge a more proactive pandemic response were missed, leading to what the inquiry described as an “inexplicable lack of urgency”.

But he stressed: “As comprehensive as this report may be in some ways, it cannot – as has been readily recognised by Baroness Hallett herself – provide a full assessment of how decisions made in Wales affected the impact of the pandemic.”

‘Terrible legacy’

He added: “That is why we continue to believe we need a further, Wales-specific study to allow us to countenance the terrible legacy of the pandemic with the openness, the honesty and thoroughness that the people of Wales deserve.”

Mr ap Iorwerth accused the Welsh Government of “stubbornly and unjustifiably” digging its heels in on basic standards of accountability.

During today’s (November 25) statement, Baroness Morgan told Senedd members that ministers have engaged “positively and openly” with the UK inquiry throughout.

She said 14 Welsh Government witnesses gave oral evidence in early 2024, with more than 70 witness statements submitted and thousands of documents disclosed to the inquiry.

She told the Senedd: “I welcome the report and thank Baroness Hallett and her team for their work in producing it. Its publication represents a further important step towards understanding and learning lessons from the Welsh Government’s pandemic response.”

‘Unenviable decisions’

She said the report is 800 pages across two volumes and will take time to digest, so the Welsh Government is not yet able to provide a detailed response to recommendations. She committed to providing a response before the five-year Senedd term ends in 2026.

Baroness Morgan pointed to strengths identified that the Welsh cabinet was “fully engaged” and an “effective decision-making structure” during the pandemic.

“We were faced with unenviable decisions during the pandemic,” said the first minister.

“We were making decisions at speed often with only emerging information about the virus and how it was spreading. We were working within a UK context but were determined to make decisions in the best interests of people and businesses in Wales.

“We recognise that there are areas where we have lessons to learn and I thank the inquiry for providing us with this report that will help us to do just that.”