Opposition parties criticise final budget ahead of Senedd vote

Both main opposition parties in The Senedd have criticised the Welsh Government’s final budget for the next financial year, which will be voted on later today (Tuesday 4 March).

Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Conservatives have said they will vote against the budget, which was published on 20 February, after the government agreed a deal with Liberal Democrat only MS, Jane Dodds, given them enough votes for the budget proposals to go through.

Plaid Cymru’s finance spokesperson Heledd Fychan said that despite repeated promises of change, Wales remains short-changed under Labour – from the £4bn HS2 funding denied by Westminster to Labour’s refusal to grant Wales control over its own natural resources.

Ms Fychan said that the Welsh government budget could have been an opportunity to correct decades of unfairness and to show “real ambition” for Wales but instead continued a pattern of underinvestment in struggling Welsh public services like the NHS and local councils.

‘Unfairness’

Speaking ahead of the final vote, Heledd Fychan said: “Wales was promised change under two Labour governments, but all we’ve had is more of the same – unfairness and a lack of ambition for our nation.

“We’re still denied the £4bn owed to us from HS2. There’s no fair funding deal to help our struggling public services. And just last week, Labour voted against Wales having control over our own natural resources – turning down millions in potential profit for our country.

“Plaid Cymru will always work with others where we can for the good of our nation. This budget, however, fails to meet the challenges facing Wales, from local government to our NHS and we therefore cannot support it.

“Wales needs fresh thinking and a government that won’t rest until our country gets fair play from Westminster. Plaid Cymru is the only party fighting for fairness for Wales – with ambitious, long-term solutions to improve our NHS, grow our economy, and build a stronger future for our nation.”

‘Woeful outcomes’

Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Sam Rowlands MS said: “Labour’s budget will not fix Wales, it will not address the people’s priorities, with woeful outcomes like excessive waiting lists and low educational standards speaking for themselves.

“Whether it’s Plaid, or now the Lib Dems propping Labour up, it is clear that only the Welsh Conservatives have consistently opposed Labour’s damaging spending plans, and focused on the people’s priorities.

“Welsh Conservatives would instead focus on putting money back into Welsh people’s pockets, starting with creating a Welsh Winter Fuel Allowance to replace the payment cut by Keir Starmer, funded by slashing inflated spending on Welsh Government bureaucrats.

“Labour’s woeful budget must be voted down, with Labour turfed out of office as soon as possible.”

