Opposition questions use of £300,000 in developer funds for cycle path

Allocating £300,000 from house builders towards a walking and cycling path risks overlooking the village “bearing the brunt” of development, it has been suggested.

Two funds totalling more than half a million pounds had been established, in 2019, as a result of new housing developments at Church Road, Caldicot and Crick Road in the Portskewett ward.

Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet agreed to use £311,000 from both funds to make up a shortfall in a project to extend the Caldicot Greenway/Multi-User Route, that follows the former Military of Defence munitions railway line from Portskewett to Caldicot, so that it will run through, and link with, paths in Caldicot Castle Country Park.

The cash has been paid under what are known as Section 106 legal agreements where developers have to make a contribution towards community benefits as a condition of being granted planning permission.

However, Conservative opposition leader Richard John questioned the council’s decision to use the £311,000 sum from the funds at the cabinet’s January meeting.

The Mitchell Troy and Trellech councillor said: “Given the village of Portskewett continues to bear the brunt of additional housing development, not just at Crick Road, but the new proposed developments in the local development plan, can you say how they benefit from this? It still feels like funding is being skewered towards Caldicot.”

However the decision was defended by the council’s Labour deputy leader Paul Griffiths who said he hadn’t wanted to impose “top down” decisions and funding was allocated following discussions with local councillors.

He said the Church Road development was in Caldicot and Crick Road is adjacent to Caldicot and residents of Porskewett would benefit from the extended path, which a report for the cabinet said was also supported in a public consultation.

The Chepstow Castle and Larkfield councillor said the path would mean Portskewett residents would “have an attractive route to Caldicot and the town centre and residents of Caldicot would also have an attractive route to Portskewett.”

Cllr Griffiths said there is £233,000 remaining in fund established by the Crick Road development which has been discussed with local councillors.

He said: “The member for Portskewett made a very strong case that some part of that money is allocated to the recreation centre in Portskewett. Many of us have visited, listened to the local member and are absolutely persuaded an allocation should be made to that facility.”

Design work and costings are being completed for the improvements and information will then be shared with local councillors said Cllr Griffiths who added: “an informed, and no doubt, fair decision will be reached on the distribution of that money to the Portskewett Recreation Centre and other amenities in the local area.”

Cllr John replied: “Thank you that’s really helpful.”