Opposition to road scheme grows

Newgale was hit hard by flooding following storms in early 2014 storms, and later by Storm Dennis in 2020.

In 2014 it even saw a visit by the-then Prime Minister David Cameron, as part of a tour of the UK to “learn lessons” following storms and flooding that year.

In 2018, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet backed a recommendation, long-term, for an inland highway link for the A487.

A supporting statement through agent AtkinsRéalis says a 2020 report commissioned by Pembrokeshire County Council into coastal change at Newgale concluded “that continued efforts to maintain the shingle ridge as a defence is highly likely to be unsustainable beyond 2035, more realistically by 2030,” adding: “Early action is required before the road becomes impassable and unsafe.”

However, opponents have said the costs associated with the 2014 flooding incident – which they say was a flooding incident rather than the effects of climate change – would cost less for 3,000 years’ worth of clear-ups than the new road scheme.

An alternative scheme has been proposed by STUN – Stand Up for Newgale, who have accused AtkinsRéalis and Pembrokeshire County Council of misleading the public over the need for the new Newgale bypass.

It says that by using photos of “the only major flood Newgale has ever had,” in 2014, they are “over-dramatising” and “using shock tactics” designed “to scare people into supporting an unnecessary £40-60 million new road, which, if built would cause devastation to Newgale’s ecology and local countryside and would be a blight on the iconic Brandy Brook valley through which the new road would pass”.

STUN’s alternative scheme would, it says, be an “alternative low-cost solution to counter any threat from the sea that will protect Newgale for at least 85 – 100 years”.

STUN’s alternative proposes a section of the shingle bank at Newgale be realigned 10-12 metres to the seaward leaving an over wash barrier between it and the A487 to capture any pebbles and sea water.

It has also linked the proposed road realignment scheme to a proposed US military DARC Radar Array, which would involve the construction of 27 Deep Space Radars, each 21 metres tall at Cawdor Barracks, Brawdy, above Newgale, which it says could not go ahead without the new road in place due to the high levels of lorry traffic DARC’s construction and operation would involve.