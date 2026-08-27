Opt-in alert system launched to warn people of air pollution in their area

Rebecca Speare-Cole, Press Association Sustainability Reporter

People across the UK can now sign up to receive free emails or texts warning of soaring air pollution in their area, the Government has announced.

The opt-in system will allow users to select a place, such as their home, workplace or local park.

They will then receive an alert when air pollution is high or forecast to be high in that area.

The hope is that people will be better able to act on the information and take steps to reduce their exposure to air pollution, especially those living with conditions made worse by poor air quality.

Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle said: “We want everyone to have access to clear, reliable information about the air they breathe.

“This new service will make it easier for people to understand air pollution in their local area and take practical steps to protect their health, particularly those living with conditions such as asthma.

“Better access to air quality information is another way this government is tackling air pollution and protecting people’s health.”

The alert service will track five key air pollutants that can be harmful to people’s health – particulate matters PM2.5 and PM10, nitrogen dioxide (NO2), ozone (O3) and sulphur dioxide (SO2).

These can affect everyone but can also worsen lung conditions and asthma, which cost the NHS millions of pounds each year to treat.

Officials said the service delivers on the Government’s commitment to improve access to air pollution information and help people to protect their health in the environmental improvement plan.

It also forms part of wider Government action to tackle air pollution and protect public health, such as taking steps to reform areas like simpler industrial permits and consulting on tightening emissions standards for new wood burning appliances to reduce health impacts, they added.

Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said: “Air pollution is an extremely important, solvable health problem that causes ill health throughout the life course, from poor pregnancy outcomes through childhood lung disease to causing long-term health conditions including cancers, heart disease and stroke.

“The health impacts are greatest for the most vulnerable – children, pregnant women and people with pre-existing cardiovascular or lung conditions.”

People can sign up for alerts and check air quality information through Gov.UK.

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