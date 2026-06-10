Opticians launch specialist eye clinic to support people with common eye condition

Nation.Cymru staff

An opticians has launched a specialist clinic for dry eye disease, offering new support for people living with the common condition.

Specsavers Haverfordwest has introduced its Advanced Dry Eye Clinic to give customers access to in-depth diagnosis and targeted treatment for dry eye.

Dry eye is a common, but often misunderstood, condition where the eyes do not produce enough tears, or the tears evaporate too quickly, leading to discomfort, irritation and sometimes blurred vision.

It can be linked to a range of factors, including increased screen use, contact lens wear, ageing and environmental conditions. As many as 1 in 3 people suffer from dry eye and most causes can be treated.[1]

Many people are surprised to learn that watery eyes can actually be a sign of dry eye, as the eyes produce poor-quality reflex tears in response to irritation. The new service provides an in-depth approach to diagnosing and managing the condition.

While many high street opticians now offer dry eye clinics, Specsavers Haverfordwest provides a wider range of specialist treatments and technology that are not commonly available.

Using advanced imaging to assess the eyes and tear glands, the team can identify the underlying cause of symptoms and create a personalised treatment plan for each customer.

Whilst there are a range of different treatments available, the major investment has been in the introduction of eye-light device, bringing advanced IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) and LLLT (Low-Level Light Therapy) treatments to customers suffering from dry eye symptoms.

Designed to target the underlying causes of dry eye disease, the eye-light device combines clinically proven light-based therapies to help improve tear quality, reduce inflammation, and restore eye comfort. The treatment is safe, non-invasive, and suitable for many patients experiencing irritation, burning, watery eyes or discomfort linked to screen use and modern lifestyles.

The clinic also supports contact lens wearers experiencing discomfort, helping them return to comfortable, everyday use.

Some of the first customers to use the clinic have already noticed improvements in their symptoms.

Danielle Thomas says: “I honestly can’t believe the difference. I’d been struggling with sore, gritty eyes for years and had given up wearing my contact lenses altogether – they just became too uncomfortable. I was constantly using drops with very little relief.

“From the moment I walked into the dry eye treatment room, it felt completely different to a normal appointment. The environment is calm, almost spa-like and the whole experience was surprisingly relaxing. The treatments were comfortable and the team explained everything so clearly. After just three sessions the improvement was notable – my eyes feel normal again.

“The constant irritation and watering have gone and I’m now back in contact lenses comfortably, which I never thought would be possible. It’s genuinely been life changing. I wish I’d known about it sooner.”

Wayne Jones, optometrist and retail director at Specsavers Haverfordwest, adds: ‘Dry eye is something we see very frequently, yet it’s still widely dismissed as a minor irritation. In reality, it can have a real impact on comfort, vision and overall quality of life.

“What many people don’t realise is that, in many cases, there is an underlying cause that can be identified and treated.

“By launching this clinic, we’re able to offer a much more detailed and personalised level of care here in West Wales, helping us support more customers locally. We would encourage anyone experiencing persistent symptoms such as dryness, irritation or blurred vision to have their eyes checked, as there’s often a treatable cause.”

People interested in using the clinic should call Specsavers Haverfordwest on 01437 767788 to book an initial assessment and discuss treatment options.