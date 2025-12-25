Options being considered for town centre market left empty for two years

Lewis Smith, Local democracy reporter

Work to bring a closed indoor market back into use is expected to be of “significant cost and scale” with no plans yet in place for when it could be re-opened.

The closure of the town centre building in Bridgend came after the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) within the structure’s roof in September 2023.

The site was closed off by the local council with immediate effect in order to protect public safety and about 17 stallholders were relocated as a result.

Some of these were moved into a temporary location just metres away in the Rhiw Shopping Centre while others decided to open their own stores elsewhere in town.

A subsequent freedom of information request which was put in by regional Senedd member Altaf Hussain in 2024 shed further light on the situation and revealed that the local authority had a 99-year lease on the building from its owners who are understood to be based in the British Virgin Islands.

This “full repairing lease” means that Bridgend County Borough Council is responsible for repairs and maintenance associated with the property during this time.

Additionally, Mr Hussain’s request showed that the council were paying rent of £132,470 a year for the property with no tenants currently able to use it and 46 years left to go.

The lease, signed by the former Bridgend Urban District Council in 1972 was previously described by the Conservative politician as “disadvantageous” and one that left a “toxic legacy” for its successors, though he added that it was not the fault of anyone currently elected or working for the council.

While there is no set time-line for any works or repairs to the building at the moment, a Bridgend County Borough Council spokesperson confirmed that they are now working with the owners to carry out an options appraisal before exploring possibilities for the future of the site.

In a statement they said: “A range of extensive surveys have confirmed that the Bridgend Indoor Market building requires remedial work of both a significant cost and scale.

“Since the enforced closure, most of the former market traders are now operating either in independent units or in a shared facility at the nearby Rhiw Shopping Centre.

“With this in mind, rather than automatically making like for like repairs, it’s important that we explore a range of future options which reflect modern society and the town centre’s heritage, whilst also meeting the needs of residents, businesses, and future generations.

“Within the wider context of wider Bridgend town centre regeneration plans, we are working with the owner of the building to carry out a detailed options appraisal and once this process is complete, we look forward to providing further updates and engaging with residents, businesses and local councillors on a way forward.”

A representative speaking on behalf of Bridgend Council’s local independent group added: “The market has always been an important part of the town, especially for traders and shoppers around the Christmas period. Its closure has definitely been a loss and we hope to hear some positive news about it soon.”