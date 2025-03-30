Options explored for regaining access to glorious stretch of sandy beach

Dale Spridgeon

A north Wales beach which had been used by locals for generations is now effectively cut off.

The glorious stretch of sandy beach is in Fairbourne, Gwynedd.

The coastal resort itself hit the headlines amidst fears it would be “abandoned to the sea” by Cyngor Gwynedd.

There has been a rowing back on the doomsday scenario that rising sea levels will make it uninhabitable by the late 2050s.

But now the villagers are facing a more pressing weather-related issue – creating a new access to the beach, after a concrete ramp was damaged in a storm several years ago – and condemned as “unsafe” for use.

Access point

Now Cyngor Gwynedd councillor for Arthog and Llangelynnin Louise Hughes is drumming up support to build a new access point.

Cllr Hughes is hoping that someone out there “with a few quid in their back pocket” could dig deep and help the Fairbourne community get back to using the treasured spot.

She is hoping to attract the attention of investors to help fix the problem, and says she is even willing to “flash her eyelashes” at billionaire Elon Musk if it would help.

She said: “Sadly, when a concrete access became damaged some years ago it was eventually deemed unsafe for people to use.

“The area affords stunning sea and mountain views and is an ideal location for waters-sports, especially windsurfing, surfing and sailing, and its an ideal bucket and spade kind of beach for families.”

Anti-tank obstacles

The beach is also filled with history and has anti-tank obstacles built there during World War II with a view to halting a Nazi invasion.

The famous “Dragon’s Teeth” – concrete blocks were designed as tank traps to stop Hitler’s forces dead in their tracks.

Cllr Hughes said: “Over the years there have been attempts to grade the shingle bank to encourage access but it’s all been to no avail.

“I knew one old lady in her 90s who used to go on that beach all her life, and she was very upset in her twilight years not to be able to get down there due to the access problem.

“It is just a shame for locals to have this fabulous golden asset right on their doorstep but not to be able to use it.”

She recently raised the matter during a meeting of the Barmouth Harbour Consultative Committee.

She had told members it was “a crying shame” that something could not be done about the beach.

“Is there not some organisation that could maybe find £60k down the back of a corporate sofa to give Fairbourne back its beach. It is a much loved local facility that people are just not able to use.

“It is an important issue for local people that really needs addressing. There must be some way of doing something or raising some money for a new ramp.

“I am quite prepared to try and flutter my eyelashes at the billionaire Elon Musk if that would work,” she laughed.

