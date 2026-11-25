Nation.Cymru staff

Two options for redeveloping the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff have been drawn up, with a new centre for some of the hospital’s most seriously ill patients at the heart of both proposals.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board says its ageing buildings and infrastructure are becoming increasingly difficult to maintain. Its vision for the site sets out how a Specialist Acute Centre could help address some of the areas most at risk while the hospital continues to operate.

One option, described as “rebuild from the centre out”, would put the new centre close to the existing hospital. Inpatient areas would then be remodelled and refurbished in stages.

The other, described as “build east, expand south”, would put the centre around the Lakeside area, with further development of inpatient facilities in later phases.

The health board says both options are intended to make it easier for patients to move around the site and improve working conditions for clinical teams. It is continuing to invest in the existing buildings while it considers what the hospital will need in the longer term.

In a written update, the health board said: “This isn’t just about replacing old buildings with new ones. It’s an opportunity to think about the services we need to provide at UHW in the future, what could be delivered differently or closer to home, and how the site can best support our patients, staff and visitors for years to come.”

The redevelopment options are linked to the health board’s clinical services plan, which sets out how it intends to deliver care across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan through to 2035.

That plan envisages more preventative care and more treatment closer to home where it is safe and appropriate. Hospitals would continue to provide services for patients who need specialist care, urgent treatment or care for complex conditions.

Clinical teams will lead work to determine which services need to stay at the University Hospital of Wales and what facilities they will need. Those decisions will help shape the order in which buildings are replaced or refurbished.

The health board is due to consider the vision at its November meeting before further discussions with the Welsh Government. Both options are at an early stage, and the update gives no cost or construction timetable.