Organisers hail success of Wrexham National Eisteddfod

Amelia Jones

This year’s National Eisteddfod has been hailed as one of the most successful in recent years, attracting record crowds and inspiring a generation of Welsh learners.

Organisers reported that 17% of visitors said attending the festival or taking part in pre-event activities helped them learn Welsh or sparked their interest in the language, while first-time attendance has more than doubled since 2016, and 93% of visitors say they plan to return.

The festival took place at the Maes in Is-y-Coed, on the outskirts of Wrexham, where thousands of visitors enjoyed a week-long celebration of Welsh language and culture.

Llinos Roberts, Chair of the Eisteddfod executive committee, said: “We are delighted that this year’s festival was such a success. Wrexham is a special place, and it was great to show it off to people from across Wales and beyond.”

She added: “I would like to thank all our volunteers who helped organize events, raise funds, and support competitions. Their hard work made the festival possible.”

The festival coincided with leadership changes in the National Eisteddfod Council. Gethin Thomas chaired his final meeting as Council Chair and will be honoured as a Fellow next year, the festival’s highest accolade for lifetime service.

Siân Eirian will succeed him as Chair, with former MP Elfyn Llwyd as Vice-chair. Betsan Moses, Eisteddfod Chief Executive, said: “I want to thank the people of Wrexham and the surrounding area for their warm croeso this summer. Their support helped make this year’s Eisteddfod one of the most successful in recent years. I also want to thank the team for inspiring legacy projects that will strengthen our language and culture in Wrexham for many years to come.”