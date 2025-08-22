Organisers of west Wales motorsport rally warn of road closures and diversions

Organisers of a motorsport rally taking place in west Wales in the coming weeks have warned residents of temporary road closures and diversions.

The JDS Machinery Rally Ceredigion 2025 promises an exciting weekend of motorsport set against the stunning backdrops of Ceredigion and Powys.

Now firmly established as a highlight of the FIA European Rally Championship and Probite British Rally Championship calendars, this year’s event features new and revised stages, with competitive sections set to challenge crews while providing exhilarating action for fans and spectators.

This year’s event, which takes place between 5 and 7 September, will see temporary road closures and diversion routes.

Organisers are encouraging residents and businesses across Ceredigion and Powys to plan ahead and be aware.

Communities are asked to familiarise themselves with the plans early and join in the rally celebrations safely.

Tickets

The organisers have been actively engaging with residents and businesses on the route over the past six months and vehicle tickets will be issued to ensure they have suitable access during the short periods of road closures.

The Ceredigion Rally will once again maintain FIA environmental accreditation and showcase low carbon fuel and electric vehicles.

A series of community drop-in sessions and local volunteering opportunities will be new this year.

In the run up to the rally, the team has visited 26 schools in the region, to deliver practical safety briefings and fun educational activities to over 2,000 pupils.

Councilor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: “The countdown has begun, and a real sense of excitement is building across the county.

“Following the recent success of the British Cycling Championships, Ceredigion is proud to host a large-scale event once again which brings communities together and showcases what we have to offer.

“It has been great to see pupils across the county already taking part through the rally’s school visits – this is a great way to inspire the next generation and build excitement, pride and community spirit.

“Ceredigion Rally is a celebration of our place, our people, and our potential.”

This year, the rally route will extend to additional areas in Ceredigio. Check out the Rally website for further details.

Safety

This includes ‘Meet the Stars and Ceredigion Rally cars’ on the Lampeter University campus on Saturday 6 September at 9.30am and 4pm.

Charlie Jukes, Ceredigion Rally Events Director, said: “Community and safety are at the heart of the Ceredigion Rally.

“Whether you’re a motorsport fan or a local resident, there are opportunities to get involved and celebrate what makes this region so special.

“We’re working hard to keep everyone informed and to create an event that remains inclusive, exciting and responsible.”

Organisers are also encouraging residents and businesses to support the rally by decorating buildings and looking for further opportunities to engage, including through the upcoming Engage Rally activities on Aberystwyth promenade.

Tickets are now available for the official fan zones; the only locations where viewing is allowed as they have been specially chosen to provide easy access, dedicated parking, best viewing areas and facilities such as toilets, live commentary and recycling points.

The event is supported by Ceredigion County Council and part funded by the UK Government’s Common Prosperity Fund.

