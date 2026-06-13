Orgreave inquiry praised as 42nd anniversary of police clash with miners marked

An annual rally was held on Saturday in memory of the most violent day in the year-long miners strike amid praise for the UK Government’s decision to launch an inquiry into the events of 42 years ago.

Campaigners said they were relieved that work had begun to discover the involvement of the Conservative government and police conduct at Orgreave in South Yorkshire on June 18 1984 during the strike by miners that lasted from 1984 to 1985.

A total of 95 striking miners were arrested during the so-called Battle of Orgreave but their trial later collapsed.

Kate Flannery, secretary of the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign said: “Our recent report describes how the Conservative government was politically involved in the 1984/5 miners’ strike and how they lied to Parliament and used the courts, violent policing and the media to give the police confidence to act violently and tell lies with impunity.

“The 1985 Orgreave trial revealed police lies and abusive conduct.

“The prosecution had no option but to abandon the trial and all the 95 miners arrested were acquitted.

“The Orgreave Inquiry should be exposing all this and much more.”

Campaigners and union officials were among the speakers at Saturday’s rally in Sheffield.

The Right Reverend Pete Wilcox, Bishop of Sheffield, who is chairing the official inquiry, has called for evidence from those involved.