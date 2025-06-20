Ospreys reveal details of plans for St Helen’s redevelopment

Richard Youle, Local democracy

Plans to redevelop St Helen’s Rugby and Cricket Ground into an 8,000-capacity home for regional rugby side the Ospreys include a matchday park and ride service for supporters – but a proposal to convert the clubhouse into housing has been dropped.

The park and ride service would operate from car parks at Swansea University’s Singleton Campus, just under a mile to the west, and its Bay Campus four miles to the east off Fabian Way, near Jersey Marine.

Swansea Council planning and highways officers are assessing the Ospreys’ detailed application to slightly move the existing pitch used by Swansea RFC in a north-easterly direction towards the city centre, create three new stands, and refurbish and cover the existing stand on the Bryn Road side of the ground.

Fan zone

The pitch would be artificial grass, and there’d be a fan zone at the Gorse Lane side of the ground, plus a staff car park and media compound, additional supporter entrances and toilets, a ticket sales entrance, big screen and new greenery.

The planning application also seeks outline consent for a training barn, gym and changing and medical rooms for coaches and officials which forms the second phase of the redevelopment at the council-owned site. This building would be at the Gorse Lane end of the ground opposite the Patti Pavilion.

Speaking earlier this month about the application, Ospreys chief executive Lance Bradley said: “It reflects our belief not only in the transformation of St Helen’s, but in the strength of our future, rooted in Swansea and powered by our supporters. This is about more than new stands or improved facilities. It’s a statement of intent about who we are, where we belong, and where we’re going.”

A consultation took place before the application was submitted and, following this, certain elements were discounted such as turning the clubhouse into residential or student housing and removing the Gorse Lane car park opposite the Patti Pavilion to help facilitate the training barn.

Responses from the consultation largely supported the redevelopment proposals after the Ospreys had announced they were going to leave the Swansea.com Stadium in Landore, where they have played since 2005 along with Swansea City FC.

“The idea to re-purpose the north terrace is inspired and if developed as planned it would be one of the best rugby grounds in the UK and I look forward to visiting,” said one consultation respondent.

Parking concerns

Queries were raised about the design of the stands, and parking concerns expressed. One person said many supporters lived in Neath, Port Talbot and Bridgend and valleys nearby and, referring to the superb seaside views at St Helen’s, said: “It’s all very well having a nice view but it’s no good if you cannot get there.”

A travel plan submitted as part of the application said there were 636 parking spaces near St Helen’s at the Recreation Ground car park, the car park opposite the Patti Pavilion, and the St Helen’s foreshore and Baths pay and display car parks.

The travel plan said the Ospreys were liaising with Swansea University and bus operator First Cymru to provide a matchday park and ride bus service from the two university campuses which would consist of more existing services running before and after matches.

The are bus stops outside the ground on Mumbles Road and, said the travel plan, a direct bus service from Swansea railway station one-and-a-half miles away.

Cycle parking for 80 bikes is proposed at three locations at St Helen’s while a new 100-space car park would be created within the Mumbles Road-Gorse Lane corner of the ground for use by staff and media broadcasting vehicles. The entrance to this car park would be via a widened entrance at Gorse Lane, and car-sharing by staff would be encouraged.

A heritage impact assessment was also submitted. It said the proposals would safeguard and improve a dated but historic sporting location, which has hosted rugby and cricket internationals and was used by Glamorgan County Cricket Club up to 2019. The redevelopment would, it added, positively impact the nearby grade two-listed Patti Pavilion and Victoria Park.

Cricket club

St Helen’s tenant Swansea Cricket Club, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, would relocate to a refurbished Swansea Civil Service Cricket Club ground off Sketty Lane. Swansea RFC and Swansea University would still have use of St Helen’s for rugby matches.

The council and university have wider plans as part of a regional Swansea Bay city deal to enhance sporting facilities and establish a sports science presence off Mumbles Road and Sketty Lane, and a redeveloped St Helen’s is seen as a gateway to this.

The council’s cabinet has agreed to invest in the St Helen’s redevelopment, subject to conditions.

The future of regional rugby has been a big talking point in recent times and took a twist in April when Cardiff was taken over by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) after it went into administration. Then, in May, only two of the four regional sides – Cardiff and the Dragons – signed a new professional rugby agreement, which underpins the professional game in Wales. The current agreement expires in 2027.

The Ospreys and the Scarlets issued a joint statement at the time asking for WRU assurances that its takeover of Cardiff would not disproportionately benefit Cardiff and disadvantage them. Not long after, the WRU said the four regional sides would no longer be equally funded. Further talks are taking place.

The Ospreys are aiming to play their first match at a redeveloped St Helen’s in December. According to planning documents the proposed 8,000 capacity is 2,500 less than when the Ospreys started out at St Helen’s prior to moving to the new stadium in Landore.

Max Ali, manager at Adelina’s Bar and Kitchen at the Patti Pavilion, said he backed the Ospreys’ move.

“Redeveloping St Helen’s is a good thing for the locals here, and maybe it will draw more footfall, especially being so close to the sea,” said Mr Ali, although he sympathised with Swansea Cricket Club.

“I think the other stadium was a big stadium to fill so maybe there will be a better atmosphere. If it’s better for the team then it’s a good thing.”

Ryan Hole, whose businesses include The Secret Beach Bar and Kitchen across Mumbles Road from St Helen’s, said: “We’re super-excited. We can’t wait.” He added: “I think it will bring new life to the area and help link the seaside to the city.”

