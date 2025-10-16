‘Our BBC, Our Future’ questionnaire findings from Welsh audiences published 

The BBC has today published the results of its biggest ever listening exercise, with its Welsh results showing resounding support for its continuing mission to inform, educate and entertain.

The “Our BBC, Our Future” questionnaire, launched in March this year, received 872,701 responses, with 38,313 people in Wales sharing their views on the organisation and its future.

The Welsh results, which closely reflected the UK wide findings, will play a central part of the BBC’s planning for the future, now that the Charter Review process with government is underway.

They show people demonstrated support for a BBC that plays a critical role for the UK, with 82% of respondents in Wales saying it is important that the BBC’s core mission to inform, educate and entertain continues.

Alongside that, in Wales:

92% said it’s important the BBC seeks to pursue truth with no agenda

85% said it’s important that the BBC backs the best homegrown storytelling

74% said it’s important that the BBC brings people together.

“Clear” results

Garmon Rhys, Director BBC Cymru Wales said: “Thank you to everyone who took the time to respond to the questionnaire. The response shows just how much people in Wales care and want to have their say about the BBC.

“I strongly believe the BBC has never been more needed here in Wales. The results of the questionnaire are clear: our audiences in Wales want an independent BBC that delivers high-quality, trustworthy content that tells the stories that matter to them and reflects Wales from Pembroke to Prestatyn, Holyhead to Hirwaun.

“The responses shared with us will help us to shape the future of the BBC in Wales and beyond and ensure we can continue to serve audiences in every part of the country.”

The results send a clear message about the kind of organisation the people in Wales who responded want the BBC to be:

90% said it’s important to be independent from the government of the day

76% said it’s important to reflect people across the UK and different parts of the UK

74% said it’s important to be an asset for the UK around the world

81% said it’s important to provide a valuable public service

79% said it’s important to offer high-quality digital services

78% said it’s important to offer something for everyone

A clear majority said the BBC is already doing well in some of these areas – 63% said the BBC already provides a valuable public service.

But in other areas, the results show there is work to do. For example, 52% of respondents in Wales said the BBC is currently effective in reflecting different parts of the UK and the lives of those who live there; while 40% said the BBC is ineffective at being independent from the government of the day.

Charter

When it comes to programmes and content, questionnaire respondents in Wales want the BBC to provide either more or the same amount as it does now.

In particular, over 40% said they want more drama and documentaries, over 30% each want more comedy and entertainment and sport, and 28% said they want more content for and about their part of the UK. In news 65% said they want the same amount as now, in the future.

Having assessed and published the data, the BBC is now going through the findings in detail and considering the following questions to help inform how it can give audiences more value in the future:

How can we make the BBC more accountable to the public and more responsive to your wishes and needs?

Where can we invest more across the UK and support economic growth by commissioning and making more programmes and content around the country?

What more can we do to fight disinformation and support trusted information at home and around the world?

How much further can we go to support more local news reporting and services across the UK?

How can we harness the potential of AI in a safe and trusted way to support children’s learning and help the next generation?

How can we help make sure no one is left behind as the UK moves fully to a digital future?

These plans will form part of discussions with government, which has begun the process of reviewing the BBC’s Royal Charter.

The current Charter expires at the end of 2027 and the government is expected shortly to publish a Green Paper and launch a consultation with the public on the future of the BBC.